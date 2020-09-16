United States Data Center Cooling Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Cooling Market in US- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. Data Center Cooling Market Report



The U.S. data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2025.



Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the construction of several facilities in the U.S. has been halted due to moderate supply chain disruptions. The total number of data center construction projects identified were over 135. Among them, around 95 projects became operational in 2019. The COVID-19 Pandemic is likely to affect several U.S. projects during 2020.



The U.S. data center cooling market is experiencing a high adoption of energy-efficient cooling infrastructure due to the increased levels of power consumption and carbon emissions in data centers. The market is witnessing an increasing trend toward the procurement of renewable energy sources.



The data center investment is expected to grow steadily in the United States during the forecast period as cities such as Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Ashburn, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. In the United States, hyperscale cloud facility developers are the primary revenue contributors to the market. The U.S. data center cooling market is dominated by CRAC and CRAH units and will continue to be the largest revenue contributor, followed by evaporative coolers and chillers. A free cooling system, such as evaporative coolers and dry coolers, is likely to rise during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics



Market Opportunities & Trends

Growing Rack Power Density

Increased Adoption Of Automation & Monitoring Solutions

Ai Increases Liquid Cooling Solutions For Data Centers

5g Deployment To Increase Edge Data Center Investments

Rising Popularity Of Single-Phase Immersion Cooling



Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Colocation Investment

Hyperscale Investment To Boost Market

Rising Facility Development With Pue Of Less than 1.5

State Incentives Increasing Data Center Development

Increasing Deployment Of Modular Data Centers

Market Growth Restraints

Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Center

Increasing Power & Water Consumption By Data Centers

Cooling Systems Driving Power Consumption & Outages

Scope of the Report



Segmentation by Cooling Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Other Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

Cooling Capacity

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller units

Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The U.S. data center cooling market share is relatively fragmented is witnessing high competition due to the rising construction of data centers and operators that are looking for energy-efficient systems with low carbon emissions. Free cooling systems providers offering evaporative coolers and dry coolers along with chillers and CRAC/CRAH units will face competition in regions supporting free cooling for more than 4,000 hours.



Vendors are also partnering with modular data center developers and direct liquid cooling providers to increase their revenue, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Facility operators are searching for vendors that provide real-time monitoring and management solutions integrated with cooling systems, which is generating competition and prompting innovative solutions. With the increasing deployment of edge data center facilities, modular, rack-based, and in-row system providers are likely to face intense competition.



Key Vendor Profiles

Airedale Air Conditioning

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Solutions

3M

AIRSYS

Asetek

Aquila Group

Basx Solutions

Carrier

ClimateWorx

Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

Condair Group

Coolcentric

CoolIT Systems

Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)

Data Aire

Delta Group

Emicon

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

Jonson Controls

KyotoCooling

Motivair Corp

Munters

Nortek Air Solutions

Pentair (Schroff)

Qcooling

Swegon

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) United Technologies (Carrier)

Vigilent

Wakefield-Vette

DCX (Company Data and Information DCX Ltd)

