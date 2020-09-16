United States Data Center Cooling Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2020-2025
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. Data Center Cooling Market Report
The U.S. data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2025.
Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the construction of several facilities in the U.S. has been halted due to moderate supply chain disruptions. The total number of data center construction projects identified were over 135. Among them, around 95 projects became operational in 2019. The COVID-19 Pandemic is likely to affect several U.S. projects during 2020.
The U.S. data center cooling market is experiencing a high adoption of energy-efficient cooling infrastructure due to the increased levels of power consumption and carbon emissions in data centers. The market is witnessing an increasing trend toward the procurement of renewable energy sources.
The data center investment is expected to grow steadily in the United States during the forecast period as cities such as Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Ashburn, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. In the United States, hyperscale cloud facility developers are the primary revenue contributors to the market. The U.S. data center cooling market is dominated by CRAC and CRAH units and will continue to be the largest revenue contributor, followed by evaporative coolers and chillers. A free cooling system, such as evaporative coolers and dry coolers, is likely to rise during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Growing Rack Power Density
- Increased Adoption Of Automation & Monitoring Solutions
- Ai Increases Liquid Cooling Solutions For Data Centers
- 5g Deployment To Increase Edge Data Center Investments
- Rising Popularity Of Single-Phase Immersion Cooling
Market Growth Enablers
- Increasing Colocation Investment
- Hyperscale Investment To Boost Market
- Rising Facility Development With Pue Of Less than 1.5
- State Incentives Increasing Data Center Development
- Increasing Deployment Of Modular Data Centers
Market Growth Restraints
- Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Center
- Increasing Power & Water Consumption By Data Centers
- Cooling Systems Driving Power Consumption & Outages
Scope of the Report
Segmentation by Cooling Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Other Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling
- Liquid-based Cooling
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- Cooling Capacity
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller units
- Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Tier Standards
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The U.S. data center cooling market share is relatively fragmented is witnessing high competition due to the rising construction of data centers and operators that are looking for energy-efficient systems with low carbon emissions. Free cooling systems providers offering evaporative coolers and dry coolers along with chillers and CRAC/CRAH units will face competition in regions supporting free cooling for more than 4,000 hours.
Vendors are also partnering with modular data center developers and direct liquid cooling providers to increase their revenue, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Facility operators are searching for vendors that provide real-time monitoring and management solutions integrated with cooling systems, which is generating competition and prompting innovative solutions. With the increasing deployment of edge data center facilities, modular, rack-based, and in-row system providers are likely to face intense competition.
Key Vendor Profiles
- Airedale Air Conditioning
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Other Prominent Vendors
- AEG Power Solutions
- 3M
- AIRSYS
- Asetek
- Aquila Group
- Basx Solutions
- Carrier
- ClimateWorx
- Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)
- Condair Group
- Coolcentric
- CoolIT Systems
- Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)
- Data Aire
- Delta Group
- Emicon
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- Jonson Controls
- KyotoCooling
- Motivair Corp
- Munters
- Nortek Air Solutions
- Pentair (Schroff)
- Qcooling
- Swegon
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- United Technologies (Carrier)
- Vigilent
- Wakefield-Vette
- DCX (Company Data and Information DCX Ltd)
