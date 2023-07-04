United States Data Center Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Focus on Facility Type, Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, and Tier Standards

DUBLIN, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States data center is projected to reach a value of $110.21 billion by 2028 from $89.31 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.6%

The US is one of the most connected countries in the world and is a favorable location for data center operators to build and develop data center facilities. The country offers one of the best and most robust inland connectivity and is witnessing several new submarine projects that will improve its connectivity with other countries worldwide.

Virginia, Texas, California, and Georgia are among the top states' attractive locations for hyperscale investments. Operators such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Meta (Facebook), Switch, QTS Realty Trust, and others are building large data centers in these states. Further expansion of these facilities will also be in the pipeline in the coming years.

Despite increasing PPA prices, the procurement of renewable energy by major colocation and hyperscale operators such as Google, Microsoft, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Meta (Facebook), and Amazon Web Services is likely to remain high and favorable as a curb to reduce emissions, be carbon neutral, and achieve higher sustainability.

Regions with technical parks, special economic zones (SEZs), free trade zones (FTZs), and investment support or tax incentives for developing data centers will witness growth. In 2022, there were several land acquisitions by global and local data center colocation service providers and hyperscale operators to develop new data center facilities in the US.

Chip shortage is one of the major shortages faced by data center operators, which leads to a decline in the manufacturing of several infrastructures. Several chip manufacturers expand their presence and develop new manufacturing units at new locations to overcome the challenge and increase infrastructure availability.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

Market Dynamics: Market Opportunities & Trends, Market Growth Enablers, Market Restraints.

Segments Covered: Facility Type, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, and Tier Standards.

Market Participants: IT Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors, Data Center Investors, and New Entrants.

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database



2. Scope & Assumptions



3. Definitions



4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility



5. Existing Data Center Database



6. Upcoming Data Center Facility



7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing



8. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

DataDirect Networks (DDN)

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Infortrend Technology

Inspur

Intel

Micron Technology

MiTAC Holdings

Nimbus Data

Oracle

Pure Storage

Seagate Technology

Silk

Supermicro

Synology

Toshiba

StorCentric

QNAP Systems

Quanta Cloud Technology

Quantum

Western Digital

Wiwynn

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Data Aire

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Rittal

Siemens

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Tripp Lite

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors

AECOM

Arup

Corgan

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

AlfaTech

BlueScope Construction

Brasfield & Gorrie

CallisonRTKL

Clark Construction Group

Climatec

Clune Construction

EMCOR Group

EYP MCF

Gensler

Fluor Corporation

Gilbane Building Company

HDR

HITT Contracting

Hoffman Construction

JE Dunn Construction

kW Engineering

kW Mission Critical Engineering

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

Rosendin

Salute Mission Critical

Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects

Skanska

Southland Industries

Sturgeon Electric Company

Structure Tone

The Mulhern Group

The Walsh Group

The Weitz Company

TRINITY Group Construction

Data Center Investors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

DataBank

Digital Realty

Equinix

Google

Meta (Facebook)

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

Aligned

American Tower

CloudHQ

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

Cyxtera Technologies

DartPoints

DC BLOX

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

EdgeConneX

EdgePresence

Element Critical

Evoque

Flexential

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

GIGA Data Centers

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

Iron Mountain

Netrality Data Centers

Novva Data Centers

Prime Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

Sabey Data Centers

Skybox Datacenters

Stream Data Centers

STACK Infrastructure

Switch

T5 Data Centers

TierPoint

Vantage Data Centers

Vapor IO

New Entrants

AUBix

Corscale Data Centers

Edge Centres

iMCritical

PowerHouse Data Centers

Quantum Loophole

Yondr

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/komc5e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets