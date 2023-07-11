United States Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Arista Networks, Cisco, HP, Dell, IBM, ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, Vertiv, STULZ, & Rolls Royce Among Others

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. data center market will witness investments of USD 110.21 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.57%.

The U.S. data center market has the presence of several participants/vendors that are active and are leading to market growth. The vendors offering innovative and advanced technologies will likely gain a higher market share during the forecast period.

Some of the top IT and support infrastructure providers active in the U.S. data center market include Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, IBM, NetApp, ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, STULZ, Rolls Royce Power Systems, Delta Electronics, and others.

All the major colocation and hyperscale operators have their presence in the South-Eastern region, majorly in Virginia, and are expanding their footprints and industry share with several new investments.

The Chicago data center market witnessed maximum demand from the cloud and technology sector. Telecom, entertainment & media sectors were other prominent sectors that increased the demand for data center services, cumulatively creating around 20% of the overall demand.

Texas is one of the leading states with maximum Foreign Trade Zones (FTZs) with over 30 trade zones. The state is also one of the top locations for FDI capital expenditure and the creation of new jobs from FDIs.

Sustainability Measures Adopted by Data Center Operators

The increased data center power consumption and the need to decrease carbon emissions prompted many service providers to purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their current and new facilities.

Data centers are among the largest consumers of power and a leading source of carbon emissions across several locations. Several operators and governments have implemented initiatives to lower carbon emissions from data centers.

According to one of the operators of the world's largest PPA marketplace and leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, LevelTen Energy, the renewable energy power purchase agreement (PPA) prices in Q2 2022 rose to over 5.3% and around 30% YOY in the North American industry.

AI & HPC Applications Driving Liquid Immersion & Direct-to-Chip Cooling

Vendors in the U.S. data center market operating in the liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling industry are strengthening their offerings through multiple OEM partnerships. For instance, Fujitsu, IBM, HPE, Dell Technologies, and ODM server suppliers actively offer direct-to-chip cooling and liquid immersion server racks to run AI and ML workloads to their HPC clients.

The Skybox Datacenters facility in Houston has deployed a cooling system in its DownUnder GeoSolutions (DUG) project, which has more than 40,000 servers immersed in liquid coolant in 720 enclosures.

Microsoft partnered with Wiwynn to test deploying a two-phase immersion-cooled server at a data center in Washington.

Adoption of Cloud-based Services

The U.S. data center market is among the biggest cloud markets in the world. It has the presence of all the major cloud operators, such as Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Alibaba, Oracle, Tencent, IBM, and others.

Businesses shifted to the cloud to increase cost efficiency and ensure business continuity and digital transformation. Government agencies have also migrated their applications to a private cloud environment. For instance, in October 2022, the US Army announced a migration project of around USD 1 billion, in which it plans to migrate its IT infrastructure to the cloud. The migration is expected to be completed by 2023.

Several U.S. data center market operators, such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Cologix, CyrusOne, and CoreSite, host cloud on-ramps to access hyperscale cloud service providers directly and privately. The available cloud on-ramps include Amazon Web Services Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform Interconnect, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, IBM Cloud Direct Link, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Segmentation by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

