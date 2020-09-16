United States Data Center Power Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 with Profiles of Leading Players - ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Vertiv
Sep 16, 2020, 10:00 ET
The "Data Center Power Market in US- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. Data Center Power Market Report
The US data center power market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2025.
South Eastern U.S. is one of the major contributors to the U.S. data center power market. With a power capacity share of over 40%, the region attracted high initial investments, especially Virginia, which witnessed over $1 billion in 2019. States such as Virginia, Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, California, Texas, Ohio, Tennessee, Iowa, and North Carolina have received significant investments in recent years. Colocation providers are the major investors, accounting over 50% share, with enterprises, hyperscale operators, and government entities contributing to the rest of the investments.
North America is likely to dominate the global data center power market with over 50 hyperscale development projects to be operational in the United States and Canada in the coming years. The U.S. market is likely to experience a rise in edge data center computing to deliver services with low latency and high efficiency. There is a significant rise in the number of data centers that run blockchain and cryptocurrency workloads across the U.S. market. These blockchain and cryptocurrency facilities consuming hundreds of megawatts of capacity. This is likely to boost the U.S. power market growth during the forecast period.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the U.S. data center power market size and growth forecast?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the U.S. data center power market forecast?
3. What are the leading drivers, trends, and restraints in the data center power market in the US?
4. Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares?
5. What impact the COVID-19 Pandemic has on the market?
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the US data center power market during the forecast period:
- Increasing Procurement of Renewable Energy
- Emergence of Nickel-Zinc & Prussian Blue Sodium-ion Battery UPS Systems
- Use of Fuel Cells in Data Centers
- Adoption of DC UPS Systems to Reduce Power Loss
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The US data center power market is witnessing an increasing competition among power infrastructure providers. The market is becoming highly competitive as power solution providers are offering innovative products with maximum efficiency and reliability. Data center operators are more open to procuring energy-efficient power infrastructure solutions. Varied requirements of operators are prompting vendors to develop innovative products that reduce OPEX by up to 50%.
Key Vendor Profiles
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv
Other Prominent Vendors
- AEG Power Solutions
- Artesyn Embedded Technologies
- Black Box Network Services (AGC Networks)
- Bloom Energy (Fuel Cell)
- Chatsworth Products
- Cisco Systems
- Controlled Power Company
- Crenlo
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Group
- Detroit Diesel
- Euro-Diesel (KINOLT)
- Fuji Electric
- Genarac Power Systems
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
- Hitec Power Protection
- Hitzinger
- Kohler (SDMO)
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)
- Natron Energy
- Panduit
- Piller Power Systems
- Pramac
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Socomec Group
- Toshiba
- Virtual Power Systems
- Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)
- ZAF Energy Systems
- ZincFive
