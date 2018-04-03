United States Dehumidifier Heat Pump, Refrigerant & Desiccant Market 2013-2018 & 2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

10:45 ET

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "United States Dehumidifier Market By Type (Heat Pump, Refrigerant & Desiccant), By End Use Application (Residential & Industrial/Commercial), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dehumidifier market is projected to cross 2.5 million units by 2023 in the US

Growth in the market is expected to be driven by shifting preferences of consumers towards preventive healthcare, rising demand for dehumidifiers from industries to manage dew point and relative humidity (RH) as per the requirement, and increasing demand for dehumidifiers in indoor/outdoor pool environment.

Moreover, growing investments from players in R&D activities to cater to the increasing demand for advanced portable residential dehumidifiers and low-cost energy-efficient dehumidifiers is further anticipated to positively influence the United States dehumidifier market during the forecast period.

United States Dehumidifier Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects:

  • Dehumidifier Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Type (Heat Pump, Refrigerant & Desiccant), By End Use Application (Residential & Industrial/Commercial)
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the United States dehumidifier market include:

  • Unison Comfort Technologies
  • Seresco Technologies Inc.
  • Desert Aire Corp.
  • Munters Corporation
  • PoolPak LLC
  • Climate by Design International
  • Electrolux Home Products Inc.
  • Dectron USA
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Danby Products Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Dehumidifier Market Overview

5. United States Dehumidifier Market Outlook

6. Supply Chain Analysis

7. Import-Export Analysis

8. Market Dynamics

9. Market Trends & Developments

10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

11. United States Economic Profile

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8tdvc4/united_states?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-dehumidifier-heat-pump-refrigerant--desiccant-market-2013-2018--2023-300623400.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

10:30 ET United States Furnace Filters Market Competition Forecast &...

10:15 ET India Two-Wheeler Market, 2023 - Sales Reached $15 Billion in 2017

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

United States Dehumidifier Heat Pump, Refrigerant & Desiccant Market 2013-2018 & 2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

10:45 ET