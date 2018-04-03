United States Dehumidifier Heat Pump, Refrigerant & Desiccant Market 2013-2018 & 2023

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "United States Dehumidifier Market By Type (Heat Pump, Refrigerant & Desiccant), By End Use Application (Residential & Industrial/Commercial), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The dehumidifier market is projected to cross 2.5 million units by 2023 in the US
Growth in the market is expected to be driven by shifting preferences of consumers towards preventive healthcare, rising demand for dehumidifiers from industries to manage dew point and relative humidity (RH) as per the requirement, and increasing demand for dehumidifiers in indoor/outdoor pool environment.
Moreover, growing investments from players in R&D activities to cater to the increasing demand for advanced portable residential dehumidifiers and low-cost energy-efficient dehumidifiers is further anticipated to positively influence the United States dehumidifier market during the forecast period.
United States Dehumidifier Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects:
- Dehumidifier Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Heat Pump, Refrigerant & Desiccant), By End Use Application (Residential & Industrial/Commercial)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in the United States dehumidifier market include:
- Unison Comfort Technologies
- Seresco Technologies Inc.
- Desert Aire Corp.
- Munters Corporation
- PoolPak LLC
- Climate by Design International
- Electrolux Home Products Inc.
- Dectron USA
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Danby Products Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Dehumidifier Market Overview
5. United States Dehumidifier Market Outlook
6. Supply Chain Analysis
7. Import-Export Analysis
8. Market Dynamics
9. Market Trends & Developments
10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
11. United States Economic Profile
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8tdvc4/united_states?w=5
