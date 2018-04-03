United States Dehumidifier Heat Pump, Refrigerant & Desiccant Market 2013-2018 & 2023

The dehumidifier market is projected to cross 2.5 million units by 2023 in the US

Growth in the market is expected to be driven by shifting preferences of consumers towards preventive healthcare, rising demand for dehumidifiers from industries to manage dew point and relative humidity (RH) as per the requirement, and increasing demand for dehumidifiers in indoor/outdoor pool environment.

Moreover, growing investments from players in R&D activities to cater to the increasing demand for advanced portable residential dehumidifiers and low-cost energy-efficient dehumidifiers is further anticipated to positively influence the United States dehumidifier market during the forecast period.

United States Dehumidifier Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects:

Dehumidifier Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Heat Pump, Refrigerant & Desiccant), By End Use Application (Residential & Industrial/Commercial)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the United States dehumidifier market include:



Unison Comfort Technologies

Seresco Technologies Inc.

Desert Aire Corp.

Munters Corporation

PoolPak LLC

Climate by Design International

Electrolux Home Products Inc.

Dectron USA

Honeywell International Inc.

Danby Products Inc.

