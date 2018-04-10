United States Dehumidifier Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023

According to "United States Dehumidifier Market By Type, By End Use Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023", dehumidifier market is projected to cross 2.5 million units by 2023 in the US. Growth in the market is expected to be driven by shifting preferences of consumers towards preventive healthcare, rising demand for dehumidifiers from industries to manage dew point and relative humidity (RH) as per the requirement, and increasing demand for dehumidifiers in indoor/outdoor pool environment. Moreover, growing investments from players in R&D activities to cater to the increasing demand for advanced portable residential dehumidifiers and low-cost energy-efficient dehumidifiers is further anticipated to positively influence the United States dehumidifier market during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in the United States dehumidifier market include Unison Comfort Technologies, Seresco Technologies Inc., Desert Aire Corp., Munters Corporation, PoolPak LLC, Climate by Design International, Electrolux Home Products Inc., Dectron USA, Honeywell International Inc., and Danby Products Inc., among others.



"United States Dehumidifier Market By Type, By End Use Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023", discusses the following aspects of dehumidifier in US market:

•Dehumidifier Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Type (Heat Pump, Refrigerant & Desiccant), By End Use Application (Residential & Industrial/Commercial)

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with dehumidifier manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



