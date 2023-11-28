United States Dehumidifier Market Report 2023: Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Nov, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Dehumidifier Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States dehumidifier market is expected to grow during the anticipated period due to several factors such as increasing consumer awareness, humid climatic conditions, and increase in construction activities across the country. A dehumidifier is a device used to control relative humidity. It is essential when humidity levels are extremely high.

The mechanism of a dehumidifier is based on the drawing in of warm air currents by a fan that is powered by cooled coils. As warm air moves through the system, it condenses and accumulates in a reservoir that is connected to the dehumidifier. When condensation builds up in the reservoir, it is discharged back into the residence through the cool, dry side of the device.

The residential market is fueling United States dehumidifier market. Both homeowners and renters were investing in humidifier systems to improve the comfort of their living spaces, particularly in areas with high humidity. In addition to residential applications, humidifier systems were also found in a variety of commercial and industrial environments, such as office buildings, hotels, medical facilities, educational institutes, museums, warehouses, data centers and manufacturing facilities, where humidity regulation was necessary for the maintenance of product and equipment performance.

Dehumidifier designs have evolved in response to technological advances, resulting in more energy-saving and user-friendly solutions. Manufacturers have incorporated features such as intelligent controls, interactive displays, automatic shutdown, and programmable configurations to improve the user experience and optimize energy consumption.

United States Dehumidifier Market Drivers:

  • Awareness of Indoor Air Quality: Growing awareness of indoor air quality and its impact on health has driven demand for dehumidifiers. High humidity levels can lead to respiratory problems and allergies, making dehumidifiers essential for maintaining healthy indoor environments.
  • Climatic Conditions: Humid climatic conditions in various parts of the United States, especially in coastal and southern states, contribute to the demand for dehumidifiers to reduce excess moisture.
  • Construction and Renovation: Increased residential and commercial construction and renovation activities have boosted the demand for dehumidifiers to ensure optimal indoor air quality and prevent moisture-related damage.
  • E-commerce and Online Retailing: The popularity of e-commerce and online retailing has made a wide range of dehumidifiers accessible to consumers, contributing to market growth.

United States Dehumidifier Market Trends:

  • Technological Advancements: Manufacturers are incorporating intelligent technology, connectivity, and enhanced control interfaces into dehumidifiers to attract technologically advanced consumers. Energy-efficient models and Energy Star certification are also trends in the market.

United States Dehumidifier Market Challenges:

  • Price Sensitivity: Consumers tend to be price-conscious when purchasing dehumidifiers, which can affect profit margins.
  • Maintenance: Proper maintenance is essential for dehumidifiers to function optimally, but some consumers may neglect maintenance tasks, leading to efficiency issues.

United States Dehumidifier Market Opportunities:

  • Innovation: Manufacturers have opportunities to create more efficient, user-friendly dehumidifiers with advanced features.
  • Energy Efficiency: Energy-efficient dehumidifier models, especially those with Energy Star certification, can gain a competitive edge in the market.
  • Commercial Sector: The commercial sector offers opportunities for dehumidifier systems in various applications, such as food preservation and data center cooling.
  • E-commerce: Manufacturers can leverage e-commerce and online retail channels to expand their market reach and engage directly with customers.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States dehumidifier market.

  • Electrolux Home Products, Inc. (Frigidaire)
  • Haier Group Corporation (GE Appliances)
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Four Seasons Trading Company, LLC (Keystone),
  • Danby Products Inc
  • Unison Comfort Technologies
  • Seresco Technologies Inc.
  • Desert Aire Corp.
  • Munters Corporation
  • DecTron LLC

Report Scope:

United States Dehumidifier Market, By Type:

  • Desiccant
  • Refrigerant

United States Dehumidifier Market, By End Use:

  • Residential
  • Commercial/Industrial

United States Dehumidifier Market, By Region:

  • South
  • Midwest
  • West
  • Northeast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1zl9j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

India LNG Market Report 2023: Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2024-2028

India LNG Market Report 2023: Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2024-2028

The "India LNG Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. India LNG Market is...
India Cord Blood Banking Market Analysis Report 2023 - Forecasts to 2029

India Cord Blood Banking Market Analysis Report 2023 - Forecasts to 2029

The "India Cord Blood Banking Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.