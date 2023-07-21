United States Dental Cement Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Dentsply Sirona, 3M Company, Ivoclar Vivadent, & Danaher Among Others

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Dental Cement Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US dental cement market has shown promising growth in recent years, with a valuation of $385.63 million in 2022, and it is projected to further expand to $505.29 million by 2028, at a steady CAGR of 4.61%.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the current market scenario for dental cement in the US, encompassing the period from 2023 to 2028. It delves into various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends, providing a comprehensive overview of the market dynamics.

The report offers insights into both the demand and supply aspects of the market and includes an examination of leading companies and other prominent players in the industry. With market size and forecast data, relevant segmentations, and industry trends, this report offers a complete picture of the US dental cement market, serving as a valuable resource for stakeholders and investors in the dental industry.

Report Highlights

The demand for the dental cement market is rising due to multiple factors, including the increased prevalence of dental disorders and oral carriers, growth in awareness related to oral health, and the increased adoption of cosmetic dental procedures.

Technological and material advances, new formulations, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, extensive R&D activities, the presence of leading key vendors, and government support also contribute to the growth of the US dental cement market.

In 2022, the permanent cement segment accounted for the highest share of 71.47% and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period. The increased demand for permanent cement is due to its long-lasting nature, wear and tear resistance, insolubility of oral fluids, strong resilience, and good compatibility with dental tissues.

In 2022, the composite resin segment accounted for the highest share of 22.47% and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period. The increased demand for the composite resin is due to better features of this material over traditionally used ones. Composite resin has thin film thickness; high compressive, tensile, and flexural strength; and wear resistance.

In 2022, the luting segment accounted for the highest share of 50.23% and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period. The increased demand for luting is owing to the rise in the number of restorations and the increase in awareness about dental care. In addition, the easy availability of luting agents also drives the segment's growth.

In 2022, the dental clinic's segment accounted for the highest share of 48.56% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period. This domination is because dental clinics have become viable care centers for patients because of their relatively better service time, especially in the US.

