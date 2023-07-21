United States Dental Cement Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Dentsply Sirona, 3M Company, Ivoclar Vivadent, & Danaher Among Others

News provided by

Research and Markets

21 Jul, 2023, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Dental Cement Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US dental cement market has shown promising growth in recent years, with a valuation of $385.63 million in 2022, and it is projected to further expand to $505.29 million by 2028, at a steady CAGR of 4.61%.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the current market scenario for dental cement in the US, encompassing the period from 2023 to 2028. It delves into various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends, providing a comprehensive overview of the market dynamics.

The report offers insights into both the demand and supply aspects of the market and includes an examination of leading companies and other prominent players in the industry. With market size and forecast data, relevant segmentations, and industry trends, this report offers a complete picture of the US dental cement market, serving as a valuable resource for stakeholders and investors in the dental industry.

Report Highlights

The demand for the dental cement market is rising due to multiple factors, including the increased prevalence of dental disorders and oral carriers, growth in awareness related to oral health, and the increased adoption of cosmetic dental procedures.

Technological and material advances, new formulations, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, extensive R&D activities, the presence of leading key vendors, and government support also contribute to the growth of the US dental cement market.

In 2022, the permanent cement segment accounted for the highest share of 71.47% and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period. The increased demand for permanent cement is due to its long-lasting nature, wear and tear resistance, insolubility of oral fluids, strong resilience, and good compatibility with dental tissues.

In 2022, the composite resin segment accounted for the highest share of 22.47% and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period. The increased demand for the composite resin is due to better features of this material over traditionally used ones. Composite resin has thin film thickness; high compressive, tensile, and flexural strength; and wear resistance.

In 2022, the luting segment accounted for the highest share of 50.23% and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period. The increased demand for luting is owing to the rise in the number of restorations and the increase in awareness about dental care. In addition, the easy availability of luting agents also drives the segment's growth.

In 2022, the dental clinic's segment accounted for the highest share of 48.56% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period. This domination is because dental clinics have become viable care centers for patients because of their relatively better service time, especially in the US.

Vendor Landscape

  • Dentsply Sirona
  • 3M Company
  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG
  • Danaher Corp
  • DMG America LLC
  • Shofu Dental Corp
  • Bisco Inc
  • Medental International
  • SDI limited.
  • Detax
  • Envista
  • GC America Inc
  • Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur
  • Kerr Corporation
  • Huge Dental

Key Topics Covered:

1: Dental Cement Market Overview

  • Executive Summary
  • Key Findings

2: Dental Cement Market

  • US: Projected Revenue of Dental Cement Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

3: Dental Cement Market Segmentation Data

Projected Revenue by Product Type (2022-2028; $Millions)

  • Permanent Cement
  • Temporary Cement

Projected Revenue by Material Type (2022-2028; $Millions)

  • Composite Resin
  • Glass Ionomer Cement
  • Polycarboxylate
  • Zinc Phosphate
  • Zinc Oxide Eugenol
  • Others

Projected Revenue by Application (2022-2028; $Millions)

  • Luting
  • Restorations
  • Pulpal Protection
  • Surgical Dressing

Projected Revenue by End-User Type (2022-2028; $Millions)

  • Dental Clinics
  • Dental Hospitals
  • Dental Service Organizations
  • Others

4: Dental Cement Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • Dental Cement Market Opportunities & Trends
  • Dental Cement Market Drivers
  • Dental Cement Market Constraints

5: Dental Cement Industry Overview

  • Dental Cement - Competitive Landscape
  • Dental Cement - Key Vendor Profiles
  • Dental Cement - Other Prominent Vendors
  • Dental Cement - Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5gtlj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Southeast Asia Data Center Market Analysis 2023-2028 - Market is Expected to Shift Majorly Towards Adopting Blade Servers, Switches with a Capacity of Over 40GbE, and Flash Storage Devices

Global Market Penetration of SOFCs in 2023: A Giant Leap Towards Zero-Emission Power Generation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.