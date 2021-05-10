United States Dental Market Report 2021 Featuring Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Zimmer Holdings & Biolase

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Dental Market By Segments, Types, Expenses, End Users (Private, Public), Company Analysis, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Dental Market is expected to be $30.59 Billion by 2027, from $15.57 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 10.13% during 2020-2027

The factors that are expected to drive the demands of the dental equipment industry in the USA are:

Cosmetic surgery

The ageing of the American population

Advancement in dental procedure due to advanced technology

Some other factors may include poor oral hygiene, smoking habits, diabetes. Moreover, the demands of prosthetic, preventive and surgical dentistry will also contribute to this market. However, the lack of proper reimbursement and the high cost of dental procedures hinder the market growth.



Dental equipments are the tools that help to treat, examine, manipulate and restore any oral ailments. In the United States, there has been a surge in the number of dental implant and surgeries performed due to the growing ageing populace. The most common dental procedures include root canal, periodontal, bonding, and fillings.



COVID-19 effect on United States Dental Industry



Dentistry is facing its most challenging time in recent history with the outbreak of coronavirus disease. The COVID-19 pandemic has effectively closed approximately 198 thousand dental doctors and active dentists in the USA. Since dental surgeons are at the highest risk of contracting the Coronavirus, with the pandemic still at large, the USA's dental market will not be able to revive in its pre-pandemic phase in 2021.

But with the speeding of COVID vaccine shots, we expect the USA dental market to start recovering from the second half of 2021.

