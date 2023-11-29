DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2030 | MedSuite | Includes: Crowns & Bridges, Inlays & Onlays, and 4 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the U.S. dental prosthetics market achieved a valuation of $10.2 billion, with an expected growth rate of 1.7% over the forecast period, aiming to reach $11.5 billion. Currently, Glidewell Dental, National Dentex Corporation, and Affordable Dentures are the dominant players in the U.S. dental prosthetics market.

Within the scope of our medical market research, we conducted a comprehensive analysis covering more than 25 dental prosthetic laboratories and companies. Leveraging our thorough methodology, we delved into market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and crafted precise forecasts. The complete report suite on the U.S. market for dental prosthetics encompasses a wide range of products, including crowns and bridges, inlays and onlays, veneers, dentures, denture teeth, and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) prosthetics.

Us Dental Prosthetics Market Insights

In general, dental health in the United States continues to show annual improvements, acting as the primary factor restraining the growth of the U.S. dental prosthetics market. With better dental health, an increasing portion of the population can maintain their natural teeth, resulting in a decline in the number of individuals experiencing complete tooth loss (edentulous patients). Consequently, the markets for full dentures and dental bridges are adversely affected, while more cost-effective segments of dental prosthetics, such as crowns and partial dentures, experience growth.

Conversely, demographic factors are poised to support the ongoing expansion of the dental prosthetics market. The segment of the U.S. population aged 65 and above is experiencing the most rapid growth. As seniors represent a significant portion of the customer base for dental prosthetics, this demographic trend is expected to be a driving force behind the market's sustained growth.

Us Dental Prosthetics Market Share Insights

The United States dental prosthetics market is home to over 5,500 laboratories, marked by competition from notable industry leaders such as Glidewell Dental, National Dentex Corporation, and Modern Dental. However, these key players collectively hold less than 15% of the market share, a figure anticipated to rise due to ongoing consolidation.

Glidewell Dental, the dominant force in the market for 2023, excels across a range of segments, including crowns, bridges, inlays, onlays, veneers, and dentures. As the largest laboratory in the United States, they offer a comprehensive lineup of chairside dentistry equipment and zirconia products. Their innovative approach, which includes products like the BruxZir line, the fastprint.ioT 3D printing solution, the glidewell.ioT in-office system in 2022, and the fastprint.ioT intraoral scanner in 2022, is poised to have a significant impact on both the dental prosthetics and digital dentistry markets.

National Dentex Corporation, the second-largest player in 2023, operates across all market segments and boasts the most extensive network of labs among U.S. competitors. They are expanding through the acquisition of smaller labs, leveraging competitive pricing and resources. Their diverse product range includes offerings like nSequence, zirconia solutions, ceramic crowns, bridges, implants, and removable prosthetics. Their strategy of lab consolidation positions them as a market leader.

Affordable Dentures, the third-largest player in the 2023 U.S. dental prosthetics market, primarily specializes in denture products and services. With 400+ practices in 42 states, many featuring on-site labs, they excel by offering cost-effective prosthetics. Collaborations with dental insurers, clinic expansion, and the adoption of technologies like digital impressions and 3D printing have solidified their position, establishing them as a major player in the dental prosthetics market.

Key highlights from the report include:

Robust Market Expansion: In 2023, the US dental prosthetics market reached a valuation of $10.2 billion . This valuation is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.7%, ultimately reaching $11.5 billion by the end of the forecast period.

In 2023, the US dental prosthetics market reached a valuation of . This valuation is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.7%, ultimately reaching by the end of the forecast period. Aesthetic Preferences: In the past, crowns and bridges were primarily crafted using full-cast or porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM) techniques, resulting in less appealing aesthetics. However, advancements in ceramic materials like zirconia and lithium disilicate have greatly enhanced the visual appeal of crowns and bridges, leading to a sustained increase in demand within the overall crown and bridge market. Today, these dental restorations serve both functional and aesthetic purposes. Crowns, in particular, are gaining popularity, especially for single-tooth restorations, as their aesthetic quality continues to improve.

In the past, crowns and bridges were primarily crafted using full-cast or porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM) techniques, resulting in less appealing aesthetics. However, advancements in ceramic materials like zirconia and lithium disilicate have greatly enhanced the visual appeal of crowns and bridges, leading to a sustained increase in demand within the overall crown and bridge market. Today, these dental restorations serve both functional and aesthetic purposes. Crowns, in particular, are gaining popularity, especially for single-tooth restorations, as their aesthetic quality continues to improve. Chairside CAD/CAM Systems: The rise of chairside CAD/CAM systems in dental offices is a key driver of the inlay and onlay market. Dental labs produce fewer of these restorations now, as chairside systems enable dentists to create them in a single patient visit. Inlays and onlays are less invasive than crowns, and the availability of CAD/CAM technology encourages some dentists to make them on their own, boosting market growth.

The rise of chairside CAD/CAM systems in dental offices is a key driver of the inlay and onlay market. Dental labs produce fewer of these restorations now, as chairside systems enable dentists to create them in a single patient visit. Inlays and onlays are less invasive than crowns, and the availability of CAD/CAM technology encourages some dentists to make them on their own, boosting market growth. Competitive Landscape: The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, profiling key players and their strategic initiatives. Currently, Glidewell Dental, National Dentex Corporation, and Affordable Dentures lead the US dental prosthetics market.

Data Types Included:

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID-19 Impact

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

Market Segmentation Summary:

Crown & Bridge Market | MedCore - The market analysis is further broken down into segments by: Material Type: Full-Cast, Non-Precious PFM, Semi-Precious PFM, Precious PFM, and Ceramic.

Inlay & Onlay Market | MedCore - The market analysis is further broken down into segments by: Material Type: Gold, Zirconia, Other Ceramic, and Composite Resin; Technique Type: Direct and Indirect.

Veneer Market | MedCore - The market is broken down by: Material Type: Zirconia, Ceramic/Porcelain, and Composite Resin; Type (Procelain/Ceramic): Lithium Discillate, Porcelain.

Denture Market | MedCore - The research breaks down the market analysis by: Denture Type: Full and Partial Dentures; Grade: Premium, Economy, and Standard; Product Type: Conventional and Immediate Full Dentures; Case Type: Single Arch, Full Mouth; Fabrication Method: Traditional and Digital Full Dentures; Material Type: Cast Metal, Acrylic, and Flexible Partial Dentures.

Denture Teeth Market | MedCore - The research provides the analysis of the market, segmented by: Grade: Premium, Economy, and Standard; Material Type: Acrylic, Porcelain/Ceramic, and Composite.

CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market | MedCore - The research provides the analysis of the market, segmented by: Device Type: Crown and Bridge, Inlay and Onlay, Veneer, Denture; Setting*: Chairside, In-Lab.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3D Systems

3M

3Shape

Ackuretta

Alien Milling

Align Technology

Amann Girrbach

Articon USA

Asiga

Axsys Dental Solutions

B&D Technologies

Baoji Tlk Titanium

Bego

Benco Dental

Carbon

Carestream Dental

Condor Scan

Core3dcentres

Dekema

Densys3D

DENTCA

Dentsply Sirona

Digital Dental

DoowonID

DWS Systems

EnvisionTEC

Envista

EOS

Flashforge

Follow-Me! Technology Group

Formlabs

GC America

Glidewell Dental

Henry Schein

HeyGears

Huge Dental

Imes-icore GmbH

Ivoclar

Jensen Dental

Kulzer

Kuraray Noritake

Lithoz

Luoyang Penghao Ceramic Technology

Makex

Medit

Microlay

Micron Dental

Onehigh Dental Lab

Patterson Dental

Planmeca

Primacon

Prodways

Qinhuangdao Silide Ceramic Technology

Rapid Shape

RayDent

Renishaw

Roland DGA

Shofu Dental

Sprintray

Stratasys

Straumann Group

Talladium

UP3D

vhf camfacture

VITA North America

XTCERA

Yenadent

Zahn Dental

Zfx Dental

Zirkonzahn

Zirwell Ceramic Technology

Zubler

Zxtgy Technology

