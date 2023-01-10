United States Department of Defense C4ISR Competitive Assessment 2022: Analysis of the Top 10 Contractors Across the US's DoD Military Arms - Opportunities in Commercial Space, Autonomy, and e-Warfare

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US DoD C4ISR Competitive Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the United States (US) Department of Defense (DoD) command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) contracting information for research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; and services.

The purpose of this study is to discuss the leading DoD C4ISR contractors and technology areas of interest. The DoD C4ISR market is mature and stable.

This study will outline and provide commentary regarding competitive firms and contracting trends. The main goals are to understand the current state of the DoD C4ISR competitive environment and point out both high spending areas and opportunities to participate in the DoD C4ISR market.

The analyst has segmented contracting data by military department and overall leading firms. The data and insight provided are fiscal year (FY) 2022 DoD contracting information.



DoD C4ISR contracts reflect the DoD's aim to sustain equipment; modernize networks; and develop faster and more accurate situational awareness, decision-making, and collaboration to deter potential adversaries.



Contract awards data is an estimate drawn from DoD published information and does not include classified information. Contracts are awarded by a variety of organizations within each of the military departments. Segmentation and contracting estimates are made at the analyst's discretion.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Department of Defense C4ISR Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Market Definitions

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

US DoD C4ISR Competitive Assessment, Departments

Contracts by Department

Contracts by Segment

Contracts by Category

Contracts by Type

Growth Metrics

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Top 10 Contractors in FY 2022

Top 10 Air Force/Space Force Contractors in FY 2022

Top 10 Army Contractors in FY 2022

Top 10 Joint Service Contractors in FY 2022

Top 10 Navy/Marine Corps Contractors in FY 2022

Top 10 Command & Control Contractors in FY 2022

Top 10 Communications Contractors in FY 2022

Top 10 Computer Contractors in FY 2022

Top 10 Intelligence Contractors in FY 2022

Top 10 Surveillance & Reconnaissance Contractors in FY 2022

Top 10 Multipurpose Contractors in FY 2022

Top 10 Electronic Warfare Contractors in FY 2022

Market Leaders by Technology

Other Key Competitors

3. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Conclusions and Future Outlook

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Commercial Space

Growth Opportunity 2 - Autonomy

Growth Opportunity 3 - Electronic Warfare

