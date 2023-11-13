United States Department of Defense C4ISR Competitive Assessment Report 2023: Economic Issues and the Impacts on Small and Midsize Competitors

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Department of Defense C4ISR Competitive Assessment" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The purpose of this study is to discuss the leading DoD C4ISR contractors and technology areas of interest. The DoD C4ISR market is mature and stable. This study will outline and provide commentary regarding competitive firms and contracting trends.

This research service primarily focuses on providing insights into the contracting activities related to the United States Department of Defense (DoD) command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR). These contracting activities encompass research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E), procurement, and various services.

The analyst has organized and segmented contracting data by military department, shedding light on the leading firms involved. The data and insights presented are specific to the calendar year 2022 within the DoD contracting landscape.

DoD C4ISR contracts are a reflection of the DoD's strategic objectives, including the maintenance of equipment, modernization of networks, and the pursuit of enhanced situational awareness, decision-making capabilities, and collaborative efforts aimed at deterring potential adversaries.

It's important to note that the contract awards data provided is an estimation derived from publicly available DoD information and does not encompass classified data. Contracts are awarded by various organizations within each military department, and the segmentation and contracting estimates are determined at the discretion of the analyst.

The primary objectives of this research service are to offer insights into the current state of the DoD C4ISR competitive landscape, identify areas of high spending, and highlight opportunities for participation in the DoD C4ISR market.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Department of Defense (DoD) C4ISR Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Purpose and Overview

  • Market Definitions
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

US DoD C4ISR Competitive Assessment - Departments

Growth Metrics

  • Competitive Environment
  • Market Share
  • Market Share Analysis

Top 10 Contractors in 2022

  • Contracts by Category
  • Contracts by Type

Contracts by Department

  • Top 10 Air Force/Space Force Contractors in 2022
  • Top 10 Army Contractors in 2022
  • Top 10 Joint Services Contractors in 2022
  • Top 10 Navy/Marine Corps Contractors in 2022

Contracts by Segment

  • Top 10 Command & Control Contractors in 2022
  • Top 10 Communications Contractors in 2022
  • Top 10 Computer Contractors in 2022
  • Top 10 Intelligence Contractors in 2022
  • Top 10 Surveillance & Reconnaissance Contractors in 2022
  • Top 10 Multipurpose Contractors in 2022
  • Top 10 Electronic Warfare Contractors in 2022

Market Leaders by Technology

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Combat Systems
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Survivable Command Posts
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems

