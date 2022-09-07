United States Department of Defense (DoD) 2023 Budget Assessment: Top 10 Programs for Air Force/Space Force, Army, Joint Services, Navy/Marine Corps

Sep 07, 2022, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Department of Defense 2023 Budget Assessment and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) spending requests for the research, development, test, and evaluation; procurement; and operations and maintenance categories.
The analyst has segmented the budget request by military department and 20 technology areas including aircraft, ships, ground vehicles, and command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR). The base year for DoD budgets is 2021, and the market forecast is estimated from 2022 to 2027.
Research, new purchases, and services for computers, healthcare, and base operations support are included. Classified budget requests are included but cannot be broken out into technology areas. Budget requests include base, overseas contingency operations, and emergency categories. Program segmentation and funding forecasts are made at the analyst's discretion.
The purpose of this study is to discuss the 2023 DoD budget request. The market is mature and stable. This study will outline and provide commentary regarding budget trends. The main goals are to understand the current state of the DoD budget request, military operational trends driving the DoD market, commercial technology trends impacting DoD users, and the future objectives for DoD spending.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Defense Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Purpose and Overview
- US DoD Budget Assessment Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Top Line Budget Request
- 2023 Budget by Department
- 2023 Budget by Appropriation
- Defense Technology Areas
- 2023 Program Funding by Technology Area
- Top 10 Air Force/Space Force Programs
- Top 10 Army Programs
- Top 10 Joint Services Programs
- Top 10 Navy/Marine Corps Programs
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Research & Development
- Growth Opportunity 2: Procurement
- Growth Opportunity 3: Operations & Maintenance
4. Conclusions and Future Outlook
