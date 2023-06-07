United States Department of Defense (DoD) 2024 Budget Assessment: 20 Technology Areas Including Aircraft; Ships; Ground Vehicles; and C4ISR

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Department of Defense (DoD) 2024 Budget Assessment and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) 2024 spending requests for the research, development, test, and evaluation; procurement; and operations and maintenance categories.

The analyst has segmented the budget request by the military department and 20 technology areas, including aircraft; ships; ground vehicles; and command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR). The base year for DoD budgets is 2022, and the market forecast is estimated from 2023 to 2028.

The analyst included research, new purchases, and services for computers, healthcare, and base operations support. They've also included classified budget requests but could not break them down into technology areas. Budget requests include base, overseas contingency operations, and emergency categories. Program segmentation and funding forecasts are made at the analyst's discretion.

The purpose of this study is to discuss the 2024 DoD budget request. The market is mature and stable. This study will outline and provide commentary regarding budget trends.

The main goals are to understand the current state of the DoD budget request, military operational trends driving the DoD market, commercial technology trends impacting DoD users, and the future objectives for DoD spending.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Defense Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Purpose and Overview
  • US DoD Budget Assessment Segmentation
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Top Line Budget Request
  • 2024 Budget by Department
  • 2024 Budget by Appropriation
  • Defense Technology Areas
  • 2024 Program Funding by Technology Area
  • Top 10 Air Force/Space Force Programs
  • Top 10 Army Programs
  • Top 10 Joint Services Programs
  • Top 10 Navy/Marine Corps Programs
  • Conclusions and Future Outlook

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Research & Development
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Procurement
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Operations & Maintenance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmmux7

