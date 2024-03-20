United States Department of Defense (DoD) Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Key Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence for Operations Analysis and Predictive Analytics

DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Department of Defense (DoD) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the United States (US) Department of Defense (DoD) artificial intelligence (AI) contracting information for research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; and services. The analyst has segmented contracting data by military department and overall leading firms. The data and insight provided are calendar (CY) 2023 DoD contracting information.

The study outlines the top contractors and includes a variety of AI products and services. Contract awards data is an estimate drawn from DoD published information and does not include classified information. Contracts are awarded by a variety of organizations within each of the military departments. Segmentation and contracting estimates are made at the analyst's discretion.

The purpose of this study is to discuss the leading DoD AI contractors and technology areas of interest. The DoD AI market is new and consists mostly of research and development activities. Funding is stable, and AI is being applied to several application areas in DoD.

This study will outline and provide commentary regarding participating firms and contracting trends. The main goals are to understand the current state of the DoD AI competitive environment and point out both high-spending areas and opportunities to participate in the DoD AI market.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Representative Programs

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Contracts by Department

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Representative Artificial Intelligence Contracts

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Artificial Intelligence Research

Growth Opportunity 2: Artificial Intelligence for Operations Analysis

Growth Opportunity 3: Artificial Intelligence for Predictive Analytics

Conclusions and Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m2flno

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets