United States Department of Defense (DoD) C4ISR Budget Spending Report 2023-2028: Focus on Upgrading Missile Defense Sensors and Cross-Domain Networks, & Electronic Warfare (EW) Programs

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US DoD C4ISR Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) budget spending. The base year for financial spending is 2022, and the market forecast is from 2023 to 2028.

The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and other services.

C4ISR spending for the fiscal year 2024 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research. The DoD C4ISR 2024 budget request covers Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and joint service spending plans and major program spending requests.

Electronic warfare (EW) programs are included because of the close operational and technical relationship across C4ISR sectors. Growth opportunities for research and development, procurement, and O&M are outlined in this study as well.

This study is not an inventory of US DoD C4ISR system types, numbers, technical specifications, or platform installations. Program segmentation, inclusion, large multiyear programs, and funding forecasts are at the analyst's discretion.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US DoD C4ISR Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Purpose and Overview
  • Market Segmentation
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Spending Forecast
  • Program Funding by Department
  • Program Funding by Category
  • Program Funding by Segment
  • Top 10 Air Force/Space Force Programs
  • Top 10 Army Programs
  • Top 10 Joint Services Programs
  • Top 10 Navy/Marine Corps Programs
  • Conclusions and Future Outlook

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Research & Development
  • Procurement
  • Operations & Maintenance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7j53yh

