United States Department of Defense (DoD) Information Technology Research Report 2023: Representative Programs, Competitive Environment, Top 10 IT Contractors, Contracts by Category

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Nov, 2023, 21:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US DoD Information Technology Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this study is to provide insights into the leading Department of Defense (DoD) IT contractors and the technology areas of interest within the DoD IT market. The DoD IT market is characterized as mature and stable, and this research offers information on competitive firms and contracting trends within this sector.

Key focus areas of the research include DoD IT contracting related to research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E), procurement, and services. The contracting data is segmented by military department and highlights the top firms involved in these contracts. The data and insights provided pertain to the calendar year 2022 DoD contracting information.

The study identifies the top contractors in the DoD IT space, encompassing various IT products such as hardware, software, and services. It's important to note that contract awards data is estimated based on publicly available DoD information and does not include classified details. Contracts are awarded by different organizations within each military department, and the segmentation and contracting estimates are determined by the analyst.

The primary objectives of this study are to offer an understanding of the current competitive landscape in the DoD IT market, highlight areas with high spending, and identify opportunities for engagement in the DoD C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) market.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Artificial Intelligence
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Cloud Computing
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Department of Defense Information Technology Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Purpose and Overview
  • Representative Programs
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Contracts by Type
  • Competitive Environment
  • Market Share
  • Top 10 IT Contractors
  • Market Share Analysis
  • Contracts by Department
  • Top 10 Air Force/Space Force Contractors
  • Top 10 Army Contractors
  • Top 10 Joint Service Contractors
  • Top 10 Navy/Marine Corps Contractors
  • Contracts by Category
  • Top 10 RDT&E Contractors
  • Top 10 Procurement Contractors
  • Top 10 Services Contractors

3. Conclusions and Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7p9jz5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Screenless Display Market Surges to $3 Billion in 2022, Poised for Explosive Growth at 30.9% CAGR by 2028

Global Screenless Display Market Surges to $3 Billion in 2022, Poised for Explosive Growth at 30.9% CAGR by 2028

The "Screenless Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Global High-Barrier Pouches Market Hits $2.38 Billion in 2022, Set for 6.60% CAGR Growth by 2028

Global High-Barrier Pouches Market Hits $2.38 Billion in 2022, Set for 6.60% CAGR Growth by 2028

The "High-Barrier Pouches Market by Product, Material, Film Layer, Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.