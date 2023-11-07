United States Department of Defense (DoD) Information Technology Research Report 2023: Representative Programs, Competitive Environment, Top 10 IT Contractors, Contracts by Category

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US DoD Information Technology Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this study is to provide insights into the leading Department of Defense (DoD) IT contractors and the technology areas of interest within the DoD IT market. The DoD IT market is characterized as mature and stable, and this research offers information on competitive firms and contracting trends within this sector.

Key focus areas of the research include DoD IT contracting related to research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E), procurement, and services. The contracting data is segmented by military department and highlights the top firms involved in these contracts. The data and insights provided pertain to the calendar year 2022 DoD contracting information.

The study identifies the top contractors in the DoD IT space, encompassing various IT products such as hardware, software, and services. It's important to note that contract awards data is estimated based on publicly available DoD information and does not include classified details. Contracts are awarded by different organizations within each military department, and the segmentation and contracting estimates are determined by the analyst.

The primary objectives of this study are to offer an understanding of the current competitive landscape in the DoD IT market, highlight areas with high spending, and identify opportunities for engagement in the DoD C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) market.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Artificial Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 2: Cloud Computing

Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Department of Defense Information Technology Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Representative Programs

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Contracts by Type

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Top 10 IT Contractors

Market Share Analysis

Contracts by Department

Top 10 Air Force/Space Force Contractors

Top 10 Army Contractors

Top 10 Joint Service Contractors

Top 10 Navy/Marine Corps Contractors

Contracts by Category

Top 10 RDT&E Contractors

Top 10 Procurement Contractors

Top 10 Services Contractors

3. Conclusions and Future Outlook

