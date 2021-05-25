United States Department of Defense (DoD) Multi-domain Operations (MDO) Industry Report 2020-2021: Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and Joint Services

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US DoD Multi-Domain Operations Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) multi-domain operations (MDO) industry.

Representative programs, contracts, and industry participants are studied to analyze DoD spending on this concept. Research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of other services are examined, along with contract activity for CY 2020. DoD spending on MDO activities covers the Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and Joint Services.

The base year for financial spending is 2020, and example programs and contracts for 2021 are provided. The DoD budget is the foundation of this research, and the 2021 DoD request saw considerable debate and opposition from both sides of the political aisle. This study discusses the defense departments, agencies, and industry partners that offer the best opportunities for companies wanting to participate in this space.

The research service analyzes current trends and future concepts that shed light on spending numbers and the importance of participating in certain projects and programs. The study assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it will likely require in future.

Current and future program spending is discussed, which will help firms identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to improve market share.

Key Issues Addressed

What does the current industry and technology landscape look like?

What are the 3 strategic imperatives affecting the US DoD MDO industry?

What challenges do the industry participants face? What are the major growth drivers and restraints?

What are some leading DoD multi-domain operations programs and contracts?

Where do the growth opportunities lie?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US DoD Multi-Domain Operations Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary - US DoD Multi-Domain Operations Industry

Overview

Trends

Challenges

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - US DoD Multi-Domain Operations Industry

Purpose

Technology Applications

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Representative Industry Participants

Related Programs

Related Contracts

4. Growth Opportunity Universe - US DoD Multi-Domain Operations Industry

Growth Opportunity 1: Joint All-Domain Command and Control to Enable Decision Making, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Space Dominance to Enable Situational Awareness, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Space Dominance to Enable Situational Awareness, 2020 (continued)

Growth Opportunity 3: Hypersonics and Weapons with Increased Range, Speed, and Accuracy to Enable Deep Precision Strike, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4: Manned-Unmanned Teaming to Enable Tactical Surveillance and Electronic Warfare, 2020

