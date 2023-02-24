United States Department of Defense GPS & PNT Technology Report 2023-2028: Hardware and Software Alternatives to Expediate Cross-referenced Information and Insight Delivery

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for GPS & PNT in the US Department of Defense" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this study, the analyst provides an overview and a 5-year forecast of the US Department of Defense's (DoD's) spending on GPS and PNT technologies, highlighting key growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

For more than 40 years, global positioning system (GPS) has been the main source of continuous and real-time position, navigation, and timing (PNT) information for more than 40 years. Today, numerous industries depend on this type of information, and the defense sector is no exception.



The study also outlines the Department's most relevant contracts as well as some up-and-coming companies. Among the industry's most persistent challenges are jamming and spoofing risks, GPS/PNT being a low priority for the government, and PNT data leaks to adversaries.



The DoD is looking into alternative PNT sources to satisfy mission requirements, regardless of threat environments, and conducting missions in GPS-denied areas. The Joint All-Domain Command and Control Strategy (JADC2) will accelerate the development of these alternatives.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the GPS/PNT Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope

Definitions

Trends and Challenges

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Important Application Areas

Representative Contracts

Spending Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Companies to Watch

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Related to GPS

3. US DoD GPS/Navigation/PNT

Growth Opportunity 1: Magnetic Navigation

Growth Opportunity 2: Celestial Navigation

Growth Opportunity 3: Radiofrequency Positioning

