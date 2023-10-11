United States Department of Homeland Security Awards New PENS Contract to BlackBerry

News provided by

BlackBerry Limited

11 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Partnership enables 'Super Enterprise' for DHS and all its components

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded BlackBerry® a new seven-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for the creation and sustainment of its new Super Enterprise for Personnel Emergency Notification System (PENS). BlackBerry, American Systems and 4 Points Technology will partner to deliver on the software and services contract, which is for DHS and all its components.

The DHS has a vital mission to secure the nation from threats. Personnel accountability is critically important to this mission, particularly in the event of a crisis or disaster. The DHS will use BlackBerry® AtHoc® as a department-wide communication and visibility PENS solution for all its employees and contractors. BlackBerry AtHoc, the most secure critical event management (CEM) solution, will deliver 'Super Enterprise' capabilities so that the solution can be tailored to each DHS component while providing DHS with enterprise-wide functionality.

"BlackBerry has been a proud partner of the United States Federal Government for almost thirty years. We are honored to expand our contribution to the nation with BlackBerry AtHoc for the Department of Homeland Security and all its components," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "Today, BlackBerry AtHoc is used by 75% of the federal government. This new award is a testament to the faith that they have in BlackBerry and our innovative technologies, and the DHS can be confident that BlackBerry will meet and exceed their needs."

BlackBerry AtHoc is an interoperable CEM system that is trusted by organizations around the world and used by over 75% of U.S. federal government employees for crisis communications and incident response.

For more information register for BlackBerry Summit, taking place on October 17, where leaders from government, enterprise and BlackBerry will reveal the future of IoT, IT and Cybersecurity and showcase the latest BlackBerry innovations.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

