United States Department of Homeland Security Budget Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Department of Homeland Security Budget, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020 US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget request is one of the highest spending bids in the last several years. The proposed budget is notably higher than that of 2019 because it keeps in line with the current administration's commitment to:

Reinforce the US southern border;

Build up cybersecurity defenses;

Harden the US infrastructure in the fight against terrorism; and

Continue recovery from the devastation of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in 2017 and Florence in 2018

The study reviews DHS components that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the homeland security market. It includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on budget numbers and the importance being placed on certain projects and programs. The research service also assists in understanding the government's focus, the services it utilizes, and services it will likely require. The study also provides an overview of some DHS research and development trends that also offer insight into future market opportunities.



The cited funding data reflects only the funds assigned for discretionary spending and does not include mandatory fees. All years in this document refer to government fiscal years and not calendar years.



Market share and competitive analyses are based on the government contract obligations distributed during 2018. The base year for this research service is 2018, as it was the last year that complete contract data was published.



More than 290 companies received contract obligations worth more than $10 million each from the various DHS components in 2018. The research offers an analysis of the primary market participants in each component and brings to light the key services each component procured.

Lastly, this analysis delivers to readers some viable growth opportunities that may benefit incumbent or potential market participants if the right actions are taken at the right time.



Key Issues Addressed

How does the DHS 2020 budget request differ from that of the 2019 request?

Which DHS agencies will offer the highest prospects for growth in relation to the department's 2020 funding request?

What are the top DHS top programs and projects (either ongoing or planned) that suggest possible growth opportunities?

Which companies captured the largest share of the overall DHS market during 2018, and who are the top contractors for each agency?

How would the DHS budget increase or decrease, and what factors would contribute to a change?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Key Findings

Executive Summary-Top Trends for the DHS Market

Executive Summary-Key Predictions

Executive Summary-Select DHS Supplier Activity

Executive Summary-Disruptive Forces on the Horizon

Executive Summary-Spending and Operational Priorities

Executive Summary-What DHS Customers Want

2. Total Budget Request Overview

Scope and Definitions

Budget Overview

Market Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

3. Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total DHS Market

Forecast Assumptions

Total DHS Market-Spending Forecast

DHS Budget Forecast Discussion

5. Competitive Analysis

Market Share

Competitive Structure of the DHS Market

Market Share Analysis-Accenture

Market Share Analysis-Bollinger Shipyards

Market Share Analysis-CSRA

Market Share Analysis-Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Market Share Analysis-General Dynamics

Market Share Analysis-The GEO Group Inc.

Market Share Analysis-Leidos

Market Share Analysis-PAE Holding Corp.

Market Share Analysis-Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services

Market Share Analysis-Unisys

Competitive Environment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Rapid DNA System

Growth Opportunity 2-Body-Worn Power Module for First Responders

Growth Opportunity 3-Network Modeling for Risk Assessment

Growth Opportunity 4-New Icebreaker Subcontractors

Strategic Imperatives for DHS Market Providers

7. CBP Segment Analysis

CBP Segment Key Findings

CBP Segment-Funding Request Breakdown

CBP Segment-Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

8. CISA Segment Analysis

CISA Segment Key Findings

CISA Segment-Funding Request Breakdown

CISA Segment-Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

9. CWMD Segment Analysis

CWMD Segment Key Findings

CWMD Segment-Funding Request Breakdown

CWMD Segment-Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

10. FEMA Segment Analysis

FEMA Segment Key Findings

FEMA Segment-Funding Request Breakdown

FEMA Segment-Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

11. ICE Segment Analysis

ICE Segment Key Findings

ICE Segment-Funding Request Breakdown

ICE Segment-Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

12. S&T Segment Analysis

S&T Segment Key Findings

S&T Segment-Funding Request Breakdown

S&T Segment-Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

13. TSA Segment Analysis

TSA Segment Key Findings

TSA Segment-Funding Request Breakdown

TSA Segment-Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

14. USCG Segment Analysis

USCG Segment Key Findings

USCG Segment-Funding Request Breakdown

USCG Segment-Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

15. USSS Segment Analysis

USSS Segment Key Findings

USSS Segment-Funding Request Breakdown

USSS Segment-Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

16. Conclusions and Recommendations

Key Takeaways



Companies Mentioned



Accenture

Bollinger Shipyards

CBP

CISA

CSRA

CWMD

Eastern Shipbuilding Group

FEMA

General Dynamics

ICE

Leidos

PAE Holding Corp.

S&T

Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services

TSA

The GEO Group Inc.

USCG

USSS

Unisys

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54jihz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

