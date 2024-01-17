United States Digital Dentistry Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Robust Market Expansion, Growth of Clear Aligners, Lab Consolidation, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Digital Dentistry Market Size, Share & COVID19 Impact Analysis | MedSuite | Includes: Dental CAD/CAM Systems, Dental 3D Printers, and 2 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the U.S. digital dentistry market achieved a valuation of $1.26 billion, with an expected growth rate of 5% over the forecast period, poised to reach nearly $1.78 billion. At present, Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, and Ivoclar stand as the dominant players in the U.S. digital dentistry market.

Within the scope of our medical market research, we conducted a thorough analysis encompassing over 60 dental prosthetic laboratories and companies. Utilizing our comprehensive methodology, we delved into market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and developed precise forecasts.

U.S. Digital Dentistry Market Insights

The landscape of digital dentistry in the United States is currently experiencing a profound transformation, driven by the widespread shift toward digitization in modern dental practices. Notably, the CAD/CAM device market, the primary segment within digital dentistry encompassing CAD/CAM milling systems, laboratory scanners, chairside CAD/CAM systems, and intraoral scanners, along with the dental 3D printing market, are both observing substantial growth due to increased adoption.

A particularly remarkable trend is the rapid expansion of intraoral scanners, chairside CAD/CAM systems, and dental 3D printers. This surge is fueled by their integration into clinical settings that were previously underserved, making a significant contribution to the overall value of the digital dentistry market.

U.S. Digital Dentistry Market Share Insights

Out of 60+ digital dentistry companies analyzed, the US market share is dominated by three key players - Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, and Ivoclar Vivadent.

In 2023, Dentsply Sirona maintained its lead in the digital dentistry market, excelling in CAD/CAM devices and materials. Despite slight declines in some segments due to restructuring, its strong brand and product portfolio, including CEREC chairside systems, secured its top position.

Align Technology ranked second in the U.S. digital dentistry market in 2023, focusing on intraoral scanners. Align's strategic moves, driven by the popularity of Invisalign clear aligners, and partnerships with major DSOs like Heartland Dental and Aspen Dental, strengthened its market standing.

Ivoclar, the third-leading competitor, thrived in 2023, driven by a strong presence in the lithium disilicate block market with IPS e.max. Acquiring zirconia provider Sagemax in 2017 propelled Ivoclar to dominate the disc segment, producing various zirconia discs and other materials, solidifying its overall market leadership.

Key highlights from the report include:

Robust Market Expansion: In 2023, the US digital dentistry market reached a valuation of $1.26 billion . This valuation is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with a solid Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), ultimately reaching $1.78 billion by the end of the forecast period.

. This valuation is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with a solid Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), ultimately reaching by the end of the forecast period. Growth of Clear Aligners: Rapid growth of clear aligners has stimulated growth in the CAD/CAM device market, particularly in the intraoral scanner segment. Clear aligner cases are increasingly submitted using digital scans.

Lab Consolidation: The growth of the CAD/CAM market has allowed larger numbers of prosthetics to be produced at lower costs than by manual labor. This has resulted in a consolidation of the market, as larger labs can produce prosthetics in bulk with larger milling machines. These effects continue to drive the CAD/CAM market and, consequently, the CAD/CAM block and disc market.

Competitive Landscape: The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, profiling key players and their strategic initiatives. Currently, Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, and Ivoclar lead the US digital dentistry market.

Data Types Included:

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID19 Impact

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Digital Dentistry Market

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis by Market Segment

2.2.1 Worst Case Scenario

2.2.2 Base Case Scenario

2.2.3 Best Case Scenario



3. Disease Overview

3.1 Basic Anatomy

3.1.1 Dental Anatomy: Oral Cavity and Intraoral Landmarks

3.2 Disease Overview

3.2.1 Periodontal Disease

3.2.2 Gum Disease

3.2.3 Dental Cavities

3.2.4 Injury Trauma

3.2.5 Edentulism

3.3 Patient Demographics

3.3.1 General Dental Statistics

3.3.2 Tooth Loss Statistics



4. Product Assessment

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Product Portfolios

4.2.1 CAD/CAM Device Market

4.2.2 CAD/CAM Material Market

4.2.3 Dental 3D Printer Market

4.2.4 Dental 3D Printer Material Market

4.2.5 CAD/CAM Software Market

4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls

4.3.1 CAD/CAM Device Market Fda Recalls

4.3.2 CAD/CAM Material Market Fda Recalls

4.3.3 Dental 3D Printer Material Market Fda Recalls

4.4 Clinical Trials

4.4.1 CAD/CAM Device Market Clinical Trials

4.4.2 CAD/CAM Material Market Clinical Trials

4.4.3 Dental 3D Printer Market Clinical Trials



5. U.S. Digital Dentistry Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis

5.3 Drivers and Limiters

5.3.1 Market Drivers

5.3.2 Market Limiters

5.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

5.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.6 Company Profiles

5.6.1 3D Systems

5.6.2 3Shape

5.6.3 Align Technology

5.6.4 Carbon

5.6.5 Dentsply Sirona

5.6.6 Glidewell Dental

5.6.7 Ivoclar

5.6.8 Planmeca

5.6.9 Vita North America

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 3D Systems

5.7.2 3Shape

5.7.3 Align Technology

5.7.4 Carbon

5.7.5 Dentsply Sirona

5.7.6 Glidewell Dental

5.7.7 Ivoclar

5.7.8 Planmeca

5.7.9 Vita North America



6. CAD/CAM Device Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.3.1 Total CAD/CAM Milling System Market

6.3.2 Standalone CAD/CAM Scanner Market

6.3.3 Chairside CAD/CAM System Market

6.3.4 Intraoral Scanner Market

6.4 Unit Analysis

6.4.1 Intraoral Scanner Units Sold by User

6.5 Drivers and Limiters

6.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis



7. CAD/CAM Material Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.3.1 CAD/CAM Block Market

7.3.1.1 Temporary CAD/CAM Block Market

7.3.1.2 Permanent CAD/CAM Block Market

7.3.1.3 CAD/CAM Block Market by User

7.3.2 CAD/CAM Disc Market

7.3.2.1 Temporary CAD/CAM Disc Market

7.3.2.2 Permanent CAD/CAM Disc Market

7.3.2.3 CAD/CAM Disc Market by User

7.4 Drivers and Limiters

7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



8. Dental 3D Printer Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.3.1 Dental 3D Printer Market

8.3.2 Resin Dental 3D Printer Market

8.3.3 Metal and Other Dental 3D Printer Market

8.3.4 Dental 3D Printer Market by User

8.4 Unit Analysis

8.4.1 3D Printed Units Produced by Application

8.5 Drivers and Limiters

8.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis



9. CAD/CAM Software Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

9.2.1 CAD Software Market

9.2.2 CAM Software Market

9.3 Drivers and Limiters

9.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis



10. Appendix: Resin Dental 3D Printer Material Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

10.3 Drivers and Limiters

10.4 Competitive Market Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3D Systems

3M

3Shape

Ackuretta

Alien Milling

Align Technology

Amann Girrbach

Articon USA

Asiga

Axsys Dental Solutions

B&D Technologies

Baoji Tlk Titanium

Bego

Benco Dental

Carbon

Carestream Dental

Condor Scan

Core3dcentres

Dekema

Densys3D

DENTCA

Dentsply Sirona

Digital Dental

DoowonID

DWS Systems

EnvisionTEC

Envista

EOS

Flashforge

Follow-Me! Technology Group

Formlabs

GC America

Glidewell Dental

Henry Schein

HeyGears

Huge Dental

Imes-icore GmbH

Ivoclar

Jensen Dental

Kulzer

Kuraray Noritake

Lithoz

Luoyang Penghao Ceramic Technology

Makex

Medit

Microlay

Micron Dental

Onehigh Dental Lab

Patterson Dental

Planmeca

Primacon

Prodways

Qinhuangdao Silide Ceramic Technology

Rapid Shape

RayDent

Renishaw

Roland DGA

Shofu Dental

Sprintray

Stratasys

Straumann Group

Talladium

UP3D

vhf camfacture

VITA North America

XTCERA

Yenadent

Zahn Dental

Zfx Dental

Zirkonzahn

Zirwell Ceramic Technology

Zubler

Zxtgy Technology

