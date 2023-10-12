United States Digital Health Market Analysis Report 2023: Market Value to Reach $309 Billion in 2027 - Rising Integration with Artificial Intelligence & Surging Adoption of SaaS Applications

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Digital Health Market (by Technology & Component): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. digital health market is predicted to reach US$309 billion in 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 28.40%, over the period 2023-2027

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. digital health market, with segmentation based on technology and components. It delves deep into market dynamics, including growth drivers, trends, and challenges.

Several factors are expected to drive market growth, including the increasing geriatric population, a growing reliance on mobile devices, a rising prevalence of arthritis, an uptick in healthcare expenditure, expanding urbanization, and the increasing number of internet users.

However, there are challenges that could potentially impede market growth, such as the high capital cost and installation requirements, issues related to interoperability and data breach, and concerns about security. Notable trends in the market include the proliferation of healthcare apps, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the growing adoption of electronic health record (EHR) systems, and the increasing importance of wearable devices.

The U.S. digital health market is segmented based on technology and components. In terms of technology, it can be divided into mHealth, digital health systems, health analytics, and telehealthcare. On the other hand, the market can be categorized into services, hardware, and software based on components.

Among these segments, mHealth is the fastest-growing market. This growth can be attributed to rapid digitalization, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases and diabetes in the region, various technological advancements in the healthcare industry, recent innovations in wearable technologies, and high internet usage.

Furthermore, the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the region in 2020 led to an increased adoption of digital health solutions. These solutions were crucial for maintaining social distancing and improving communication between patients and healthcare professionals during the pandemic.

Company Profiles

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • McKesson Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Global Evolution of Digital Health
1.3 Classification of Digital Health
1.4 Essential Components of Digital Health
1.5 Benefits of Digital Health Technologies
1.6 Technologies Involved in Digital Healthcare
1.7 Digital Health Tools

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Demand Surge for Digital Health Solutions
2.2 Surging Adoption of Telemedicine
2.3 Rising Depression Rate

3. The U.S. Market Analysis
3.1 The U.S. Digital Health Market by Value
3.2 The U.S. Digital Health Market Forecast by Value
3.3 The U.S. Digital Health Market by Technology
3.3.1 The U.S. mHealth Digital Health Market by Value
3.3.2 The U.S. mHealth Digital Health Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 The U.S. mHealth Digital Health Market by Services
3.3.4 The U.S. mHealth Digital Health Services Market by Value
3.3.5 The U.S. mHealth Digital Health Services Market Forecast by Value
3.3.6 The U.S. Digital Health Systems Market by Value
3.3.7 The U.S. Digital Health Systems Market Forecast by Value
3.3.8 The U.S. Health Analytics Market by Value
3.3.9 The U.S. Health Analytics Market Forecast by Value
3.3.10 The U.S. Tele Healthcare Market by Value
3.3.11 The U.S. Tele Healthcare Market Forecast by Value
3.4 The U.S. Digital Health Market by Component
3.4.1 The U.S. Digital Health Services Market by Value
3.4.2 The U.S. Digital Health Services Market Forecast by Value
3.4.3 The U.S. Digital Health Hardware Market by Value
3.4.4 The U.S. Digital Health Hardware Market Forecast by Value
3.4.5 The U.S. Digital Health Software Market by Value
3.4.6 The U.S. Digital Health Software Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population
4.1.2 Growing Usage of Mobile Devices
4.1.3 Surging Prevalence of Arthritis
4.1.4 Hike in Healthcare Expenditure
4.1.5 Expanding Urbanization
4.1.6 Surging Occurrence of Chronic Diseases
4.1.7 Mounting Penetration of Internet Users
4.2 Key Trends & Developments
4.2.1 Upsurge in the Number of Healthcare Apps
4.2.2 Escalating Penetration of Electronic Health Record (EHR) Systems
4.2.3 Increasing Importance of Wearable Devices
4.2.4 Rising Integration with Artificial Intelligence
4.2.5 Surging Adoption of SaaS Applications
4.2.6 Supportive Government Initiatives
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 High Capital Cost and Installations
4.3.2 Lack of Interoperability
4.3.3 Data Breach and Security Concerns

