United States Digital Payments Market Report 2018-2020: Digital Purchasing, Payment Preferences, Wallets and P2P

Digital Payments in the U.S.: Consumer Usage, Wallets, and P2P gives industry participants the insight they need to stay abreast of digital payments trends, including digital purchasing, digital payment preferences, digital wallets, and digital P2P.

Driven by mobile app purchases, mobile P2P, and mobile bill payment, digital payments are increasingly mobile in nature. But while mobile purchases are speeding forward, in-store and remote payments trends tell different stories. This research estimates that in 2018, some 67% of mobile wallet purchases will be made remotely versus in person.

Less than a quarter of adults express interest in a service allowing them to use their cell phones to make purchases in a store. And yet, among in-store mobile purchasers, mobile apps reign, thanks in part to PayPal's industry-leading digital wallet, which is not only now a mainstream product but one many consumers turn to most when navigating mobile payment choices.

The report does the following:

Provides a market size and forecast through 2020 for electronic payments, remote payments and mobile wallet purchases

Trends online and mobile purchasing behavior, as well as in-store purchasing by retail category, over time

Trends and forecasts smartphone and non-smartphone ownership and digital commerce through 2020

Tends consumer mobile usage preference, mobile access, mobile payments, and interest in in-store mobile payments over time

Analyzes mobile behaviors via custom segmentation groups

Analyzes online payment method preferences, online and mobile checkout preferences, bill payment trends,

Assesses mobile payment usage by type and by channel (i.e. in-store vs. remote)

Assesses mobile wallet usage and funding method, as well as why consumers do not use mobile wallets

Assesses P2P and money transfer usage and methods in aggregate, online and mobile

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary:

Report Scope

Report Summary

Market size and forecast

Digital purchasing trends

Digital payment preference trends

Mobile wallets and payment apps

P2P and money transfer

2. Market Size and Forecast:

Electronic payments

Table Consumer Payments Value: Paper vs. Electronic, 2012-2020

Remote payments

P2P and money transfer

Mobile wallets

3. Digital Purchasing Trends:

Smartphone Ownership Trends

Driving mobile payments growth

Digital commerce trends

E-commerce sales forecast

M-commerce sales forecast

Online purchasing trends

More consumers purchasing online and making more purchases online

Mobile purchasing catching on

Tendency to purchase in the store declines

In-store category declines vary; recent trends suggest in-store retail resilience

Online category growth driven by food, cosmetics, pet, office supplies, & home furnishings

4. Digital Payment Preference Trends:

Mobile Payments Conundrum

Mobile payment not keeping pace with mobile access

Online and mobile banking and purchasing trends

Online vs. mobile banking, shopping and purchasing trends

Demographic Analysis

Age Patterns

HH income

Mobile user segmentation

Online payment method preferences

Credit cards the online payment method of choice, but PayPal firmly established

Online and Mobile Checkout Preferences

Seamless online checkout

Checkout button usage by brand

Bill Payment Trends

Trends over time

Form of payment used to pay bills

Mobile payment and purchase preferences

Mobile payment methods used

In-store mobile purchases

Remote mobile purchases

5. Mobile Wallets and Payment Apps:

Mobile wallet used

Mobile wallet funding method

PayPal: funding method disruptor

Mobile wallets also potential funding method disruptors

Mobile wallet payment entry method

Why consumers do not use mobile wallets

6. P2P and Money Transfer:

P2P and Money Transfer Usage Methods

Trends over time

Bank-driven P2P usage and interest

Instant P2P payment usage and interest

P2P Methods

Cash remains king, but overthrow is assured

Online vs. mobile: online P2P remains more prevalent

Mobile money sending methods: PayPal leads but banks catching up

7. Appendix:



Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Paypal

