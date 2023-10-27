United States Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Markets Report 2023-2028: Subscription Model Gains Popularity, Offering Highly Personalized Genetic Solutions

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US DTC Genetic Testing Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Th US DTC Genetic testing market is projected to reach a value of $1.65 billion by 2028 from $890 million, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%

Genetic testing is on the rise in the United States, driven by a growing curiosity about ancestry and an increasing awareness of genetic disorders. This surge in interest has led to more people opting for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) genetic testing, providing insights into their geographic origins and potential health risks.

Genetic disorders are becoming more prevalent in the US, prompting individuals to seek DTC testing for both early detection and preventive measures. DTC genetic testing offers valuable information about personalized nutrition, medical treatments, and therapies, contributing to informed healthcare decisions.

In the United States, genetic tests serve multiple purposes and are not mutually exclusive. The variety of genetic tests available continues to expand, with approximately 90% of these tests conducted for clinical purposes, primarily aimed at improving patient care. While a limited number of genetic tests are performed for research purposes, the rising incidence of genetic diseases is expected to drive demand for DTC testing as a preventive healthcare measure.

The increasing demand for personalized nutrition and medicine is notably prevalent among celebrities and bodybuilders, further boosting the popularity of DTC genetic testing. At-home DNA ancestry testing, which provides comprehensive insights into one's family lineage through genetic analysis, is particularly favored by the current generation, sparking curiosity about family histories.

In a notable development, 23andMe has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its DTC tests for cancer patients. This approval has led to an increase in individuals undergoing cancer-related genetic testing, potentially aiding in early diagnosis and treatment planning.

Some companies in the market are also offering genetic testing consultations through telehealth platforms, making the process more accessible and convenient for consumers.

A subscription model for genetic testing is gaining popularity, allowing individuals to access more detailed results by opting for longer subscriptions. This approach offers patients highly personalized solutions based on their genetic sequences.

The growing interest in genetic testing, driven by curiosity, disease awareness, and the pursuit of personalized healthcare, is expected to continue shaping the genetic testing landscape in the United States.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

Ancestry

23andME

Other Prominent Vendors

24GENETICS

Molecular vision

Dante Genomics

Living DNA

Family Tree DNA

FullGenomes

Genebase

MyHeritage

NebulaGenomics

Veritas

Homedna

ColorHealth

Nucleus

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

Strategic Recommendations

Quantitative Summary

Abbreviations

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Test Type

Ancestry & Relationship

Predictive Testing

Nutrigenomics

Carrier Testing

Others

Technology

Single Nucleotide polymorphism

Whole Genome Sequencing

Targeted Analysis

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

APPENDIX

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About the Analyst

