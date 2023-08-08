United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Report 2023-2028: Pharmacogenetics and Increased Convenience and Accessibility Boosts Demand

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Aug, 2023, 12:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market - By Test Type, Technology, Sample, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market is expected to grow at a significant rate to 2028

During the forecast period, rising public awareness of the accessibility of direct-to-consumer genetic tests in both developed and developing countries will fuel market expansion. Leading market players have concentrated on creating top-notch direct-to-consumer genetic testing solutions. These tests guarantee accurate and reliable genetic test results.

The global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market is driven by this. Moreover, businesses such as 23andMe have made special marketing efforts to advertise their direct-to-consumer genetic tests through offline and online retail pharmacies. Moreover, businesses advertise their goods with appealing discounts and promotional offers.

Genetic testing refers to medical procedures that examine alterations in genes, chromosomes, or proteins in an effort to either confirm or disprove the existence of a genetic disorder or to estimate a person's propensity to do so. Through direct-to-consumer genetic testing, customers may be able to receive genetic tests with little or no participation from a third-party healthcare professional.

Online or printed advertisements are used to offer direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits to potential customers. DTC genetic testing became available in the early 2,000s, enabling consumers to collect genetic data without a doctor's assistance. The exams can be purchased offline or online through distribution outlets.

Rising Demand for Personalized Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Services Fuel Market Expansion

The statistics of the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market will profit from the pharmacogenetics field's rising popularity. One well-known use of gene-based personalization is in the field of pharmacogenetics, in which genetic variations determine the selection of a drug therapy that supports the growth of a company.

Furthermore, the evaluation and control of individualized tests is done through consumer comprehension. The service provider gives descriptive data on the test's analytic and clinical validity, which raises industry demand. Additionally, the cost of these customized testing is lower than that of conventional genetic examinations.

Moreover, findings from customized direct-to-consumer genetic tests can be promptly acquired using easy-to-use, non-invasive techniques. The aforementioned factors are anticipated to increase the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market share overall.

Rising Public Awareness Regarding Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing is Driving Market Expansion

The rapid growth of direct-to-consumer genetic testing is being aided by the rise in the frequency of chronic diseases as well as the advent of customized testing kits for specialized therapeutic fields. The acceptance and modification of such services have boosted the demand for such kits.

Moreover, government awareness programs in the region are expected to boost awareness among individuals, which in turn drives the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the availability of these kits on online platforms is expected to support the growth of the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market during the forecast period 2024-2028.

The high cost of DTC Kits is Hampering the Growth of the US Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market

The high cost of DTC genetic testing services is limiting the growth of the US Direct-To-Consumer Genetic testing market. Various manufacturers are focusing on product advancement & innovation and the integration of next-generation technologies to launch high-end direct-to-consumer tests, leading to high investment in manufacturing facilities along with high product prices

For instance, based on the complexity of the test and the severity of the disease, the cost of direct-to-consumer genetic tests varies from USD 100 to USD 3,000. Hence, the demand for genetic services across middle-income and developed regions in the United States is anticipated to limit the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market.

  • Ancestry.com, LLC
  • Helix OpCo LLC
  • MyHeritage Ltd.
  • Living DNA
  • Direct Laboratory Services, LLC

Report Scope

United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Test Type:

  • Ancestry & Relationship Testing
  • Predictive Testing
  • Nutrigenomic Testing
  • Carrier Testing
  • Skincare Testing
  • Others

United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Technology:

  • Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips
  • Targeted Analysis
  • Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)
  • Others

United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Sample:

  • Saliva
  • Urine
  • Blood
  • Others

United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Online
  • Offline

United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Region:

  • North-East
  • Mid-West
  • West
  • South

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5brqf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Red Biotechnology Industry Research Report 2023-2028: Red Biotechnology Revolutionizes Medicine Development for Life-Threatening Diseases

Europe Air Purifiers Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Building and Construction Boom Drives Air Purifiers Sales - IQAir, Blueair, Philips Seek the Top Spot

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.