United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Report 2023-2028: Pharmacogenetics and Increased Convenience and Accessibility Boosts Demand

The United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market is expected to grow at a significant rate to 2028

During the forecast period, rising public awareness of the accessibility of direct-to-consumer genetic tests in both developed and developing countries will fuel market expansion. Leading market players have concentrated on creating top-notch direct-to-consumer genetic testing solutions. These tests guarantee accurate and reliable genetic test results.

The global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market is driven by this. Moreover, businesses such as 23andMe have made special marketing efforts to advertise their direct-to-consumer genetic tests through offline and online retail pharmacies. Moreover, businesses advertise their goods with appealing discounts and promotional offers.



Genetic testing refers to medical procedures that examine alterations in genes, chromosomes, or proteins in an effort to either confirm or disprove the existence of a genetic disorder or to estimate a person's propensity to do so. Through direct-to-consumer genetic testing, customers may be able to receive genetic tests with little or no participation from a third-party healthcare professional.

Online or printed advertisements are used to offer direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits to potential customers. DTC genetic testing became available in the early 2,000s, enabling consumers to collect genetic data without a doctor's assistance. The exams can be purchased offline or online through distribution outlets.



Rising Demand for Personalized Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Services Fuel Market Expansion



The statistics of the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market will profit from the pharmacogenetics field's rising popularity. One well-known use of gene-based personalization is in the field of pharmacogenetics, in which genetic variations determine the selection of a drug therapy that supports the growth of a company.

Furthermore, the evaluation and control of individualized tests is done through consumer comprehension. The service provider gives descriptive data on the test's analytic and clinical validity, which raises industry demand. Additionally, the cost of these customized testing is lower than that of conventional genetic examinations.

Moreover, findings from customized direct-to-consumer genetic tests can be promptly acquired using easy-to-use, non-invasive techniques. The aforementioned factors are anticipated to increase the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market share overall.



Rising Public Awareness Regarding Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing is Driving Market Expansion

The rapid growth of direct-to-consumer genetic testing is being aided by the rise in the frequency of chronic diseases as well as the advent of customized testing kits for specialized therapeutic fields. The acceptance and modification of such services have boosted the demand for such kits.

Moreover, government awareness programs in the region are expected to boost awareness among individuals, which in turn drives the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the availability of these kits on online platforms is expected to support the growth of the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market during the forecast period 2024-2028.



The high cost of DTC Kits is Hampering the Growth of the US Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market

The high cost of DTC genetic testing services is limiting the growth of the US Direct-To-Consumer Genetic testing market. Various manufacturers are focusing on product advancement & innovation and the integration of next-generation technologies to launch high-end direct-to-consumer tests, leading to high investment in manufacturing facilities along with high product prices

For instance, based on the complexity of the test and the severity of the disease, the cost of direct-to-consumer genetic tests varies from USD 100 to USD 3,000. Hence, the demand for genetic services across middle-income and developed regions in the United States is anticipated to limit the growth of the market.

United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Test Type:

Ancestry & Relationship Testing

Predictive Testing

Nutrigenomic Testing

Carrier Testing

Skincare Testing

Others

United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Technology:

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips

Targeted Analysis

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Others

United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Sample:

Saliva

Urine

Blood

Others

United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Region:

North-East

Mid-West

West

South

