United States Docker Monitoring Market, Forecast to 2025 by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, End User and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Docker Monitoring Market By Component (Software and Services), By Organization Size (SME's Vs Large Enterprises), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By End User (BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Docker Monitoring Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.

The key factor responsible for the growth of the US Docker Monitoring Market is the requirement to look after the condition of docker containers. Moreover, surging demand for improving application performance across dynamic container environment is further estimated to boost the market growth during the next five years. In addition to this, growing utility of multi-cloud environment among enterprises is further expected to give a healthy push to the market growth over the coming years. However, the market is likely to get subdued during the coming years because of the complex docker container security solutions.

The United States Docker Monitoring Market is segmented based on component, organization size, deployment mode, end-user, region and company. Based on organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. Out of which, utility of the docker monitoring in large enterprises is much higher when compared to that of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This high growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of trending technologies such as docker and dockerized applications for enhancing speed and agility of these services.

Major players operating in the United States Docker Monitoring Market include Dynatrace, AppDynamics, New Relic, Broadcom, Microsoft, Datadog, Sysdig, Splunk, BMC Software, and IBM etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States Docker Monitoring Market.

To classify and forecast the United States Docker Monitoring Market based on component, organization size, deployment, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Docker Monitoring Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Docker Monitoring Market.

Docker Monitoring Market. To conduct pricing analysis for the United States Docker Monitoring Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Docker Monitoring Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Component Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. United States Docker Monitoring Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Software and Services)

5.2.2. By Organization Size (SME's vs Large Enterprises)

5.2.3. By Deployment (On-Premises vs Cloud)

5.2.4. By End User (BFSI, Retail & e-Commerce, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare & Life Sciences & Others)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North-East United States Docker Monitoring Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component

6.2.2. By Organization Size

6.2.3. By Deployment

6.2.4. By End User



7. Mid-West United States Docker Monitoring Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Organization Size

7.2.3. By Deployment

7.2.4. By End User



8. West United States Docker Monitoring Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Organization Size

8.2.3. By Deployment

8.2.4. By End User



9. South United States Docker Monitoring Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Organization Size

9.2.3. By Deployment

9.2.4. By End User



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. United States Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape (Partial List of Companies)

14.1. Dynatrace

14.2. AppDynamics

14.3. New Relic

14.4. Broadcom

14.5. Microsoft

14.6. Datadog

14.7. Sysdig

14.8. Splunk

14.9. BMC Software

14.10. IBM



15. Strategic Recommendations



