United States Docker Monitoring Market Report 2021: Focus on BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Life Sciences

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Docker Monitoring Market, By Component (Solution and Services), By Organization Size (SME's Vs Large Enterprises), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report

Major players operating in the United States docker monitoring market include Dynatrace, AppDynamics, New Relic, Broadcom, Microsoft, Datadog, Sysdig, Splunk, BMC Software, IBM.

United States docker monitoring market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for the growth of this market is the requirement to look after the condition of docker containers.

Moreover, surging demand for improving application performance across dynamic container environment is further estimated to boost the market growth during the next five years.

In addition to this, growing utility of multi-cloud environment among enterprises is further expected to give a healthy push to the market growth over the coming years. However, the market is likely to get subdued during the coming years because of the complex docker container security solutions.

The United States docker monitoring market is segmented based on component, organization size, deployment mode, end user, region and company. Based on organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Out of which, utility of the docker monitoring in large enterprises is much higher when compared to that of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This high growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of trending technologies such as docker and dockerized applications for enhancing speed and agility of these services.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of United States docker monitoring market.

To classify and forecast United States docker monitoring market based on component, organization size, deployment, end user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for United States docker monitoring market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States docker monitoring market.

To conduct pricing analysis for United States docker monitoring market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States docker monitoring market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

United States Docker Monitoring Market, By Component:

Solution

Services

United States Docker Monitoring Market, By Organization Size:

SME's

Large Enterprises

United States Docker Monitoring Market, By Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud

United States Docker Monitoring Market, By End User:

BFSI

Retail and E-Commerce

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

United States Docker Monitoring Market, By Region:

West

Northeast

Midwest

South

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States docker monitoring market.

Dynatrace, Inc

AppDynamics

New Relic

Broadcom

Microsoft Corporation

Datadog

Sysdig

Splunk

BMC Software

IBM Corp

