United States DoD Tactical Networks Market Activities Report 2023: Opportunities in Cloud Computing, 5G, and Capability Sets

This report focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) tactical networks market activities and opportunities. Tactical networks are deployable and mobile information technology (IT) and radio networks used for battle management, weapons systems, and the command and control of military units.

The study outlines the DoD's efforts to introduce commercial technology into existing deployable military networks (enterprise and tactical) to improve collaboration and speed up decision-making. Tactical networks can enable edge users to access data and video for situational awareness, command and control of forces, and faster targeting. Existing tactical networks will remain incrementally upgraded to provide more jointness, flexibility, security, and resiliency.



An overview of the US DoD tactical networks programs, contracts, activities, market participants, and future outlook is included. It offers a market overview of key application areas, growth drivers and restraints, and industry and technology trends essential to the market. The report discusses growth opportunities including 5G, cloud computing, and capability sets for tactical networks.



The US DoD tactical networks market is stable. Many large defense firms, large commercial IT companies, and smaller specialty companies are participating. The DoD and industry partners are improving legacy radio equipment integration, adopting more software-defined radios, and introducing commercial IT solutions to make tactical networks more effective.

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Market Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Program Funding by Department

Program Funding by Type

Representative Programs

Representative Contracts

Conclusions and Future Outlook

3. US DoD Tactical Networks

Growth Opportunity 1: Tactical Network Cloud Computing

Growth Opportunity 2: Tactical Network 5G

Growth Opportunity 3: Tactical Network Capability Sets

