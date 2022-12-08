United States Drinking Water PFAS (Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) Treatment Market Analysis Report 2022-2026 with Focus on Sample testing, Site Assessments, and Treating

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drinking Water PFAS Treatment - United States: Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study identifies the companies to watch in the PFAS treatment market in the United States and provides an analysis of the factors that will drive and restrain the market's growth.

Growing concerns regarding the presence of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in surface water, groundwater, wastewater, soil, and air are making state and national level regulations in the United States regarding permissible contaminant limits more stringent.

There are growing efforts among municipal utilities and different industries to detect the presence of these contaminants and implement treatment solutions. This, along with large investments such as those enabled by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will boost this market over the next few years.

Due to their complex composition, PFAS are highly resistant to biodegradation and are bio-accumulative, which complicates their treatment and increases the associated health risks. Therefore, determining the presence of PFAS and other compounds of this family of pollutants and their treatment will be a priority in the municipal market and across different industries in the coming years.

It focuses on the sample testing, site assessment, and treatment segments and examines the impact the different regulations and investments will have on each segment. It provides revenue forecasts and forecast analyses and identifies the growth opportunities that will emerge from this space that market participants can leverage. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022 to 2026.

