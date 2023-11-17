United States Drug Safety and FDA Inspection Readiness Virtual Training Course: Learn Best Practices and Insights to Help Ensure Compliance

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Drug Safety and FDA Inspection Readiness" webinar has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This training course is designed to give pharmaceutical firms operating in the US practical information, best practices and insight to help ensure compliance with the most recent drug safety and pharmacovigilance regulations.

This training course is designed to give pharmaceutical and biologic companies operating in the US an introduction to the fundamentals of product safety and regulatory compliance. It will also give you a jump-start on how to prevent common problems that are found during regulatory inspections for drug safety and pharmacovigilance.

It will include examples based on the top ten findings by FDA pharmacovigilance inspectors. You will be able to use this information straight away to make the changes you need to address these common failings and avoid the findings.

You can be sure regulatory authorities will inspect your drug safety operations - and there is no excuse for poor preparation.

Whether you're planning an internal audit of your processes, anticipating an audit from a business partner, or preparing for your FDA inspection, this course will give both old hands and new staff the insights needed to be ready for regulatory scrutiny of your drug safety and pharmacovigilance specialists, safety processes, safety systems and reporting.

Webinar Takeaway

  • An understanding of FDA regulatory requirements for drug safety
  • Knowledge of how to collect, assess, report and analyze adverse events to meet FDA requirements
  • Overview of US regulatory framework
  • The top ten findings from FDA pharmacovigilance inspections
  • The objectives and components of a pharmacovigilance audit
  • Practical steps to help you begin and implement your audit
  • Examples of what NOT to do

3.0 RAC CREDITS

RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 3.0 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Who Should Attend:

  • Clinical safety staff
  • Pharmacovigilance specialists
  • Regulatory affairs professionals
  • Quality management specialists
  • Management involved in clinical oversight

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

