United States e-Learning Market Report 2023-2028: Competitiveness Shifts from Price to Content Quality, High Disposable Income and Tech Advances Fuel Expansion

07 Dec, 2023, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US e-Learning Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US e-Learning Market is projected to reach a value of $151.73 billion by 2028 from $87.09 in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%

This report provides complete information regarding the adoption of e-learning in the US region. Factors such as high smartphone penetration and rapid urbanization will enable people to access learning materials and educational content, resulting in a larger potential customer base for vendors to target.

These factors will positively impact the US e-learning market. Furthermore, major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the US e-learning market to gain access to commercially launched products.

The rising trend of adopting online courses and learning materials as a realistic alternative to normal classroom instruction has driven the demand for e-learning in the US region, and the industry has witnessed significant development. This has fuelled the rise in e-learning's acceptability across all industries.

The region's high average disposable income, growing use of smartphones, and technological advances in developing interactive and gamified learning platforms are likely to drive market expansion in user base and subscriptions. The growth of the e-learning market in the area is driven by factors such as millennials' increased buying power, increasing smartphone use, predisposition toward new technologies, and growing urbanization.

Furthermore, the market exceeds others in innovation and certification standards, which bodes well for product development and business structure, where competitiveness is often measured in terms of involvement, degree of customization, and content quality rather than price. The price-based competition will likely intensify with the emergence of cheap subscriptions and freemium cloud goods, particularly from smaller growing enterprises.

US surpasses big, industrialized economies on practically every criterion for e-learning deployment. In 2022, the country had a well-developed communication infrastructure, with internet penetration exceeding 91% and smartphone penetration exceeding 96%. Although the literacy rate in the country has remained steady over the previous decade, over 15% of the American population cannot read. Furthermore, 18%–21% of American adults have a reading level below the fifth grade. While all of this appears to lead to a promising future for the e-learning industry, there are several obstacles to online learning acceptance.

The e-learning market is dominated by LMS and the language training and proficiency testing segment, followed by the higher education segment. The segment has witnessed tepid growth due to faculty and students' growing preference for interactive systems. LMS is perceived to restrict academic sharing. With limited customizations, schools often weigh them against open, customizable platforms that can be implemented faster and are offered cheaper than licensed LMS.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors

  • Oracle
  • Adobe
  • Skillsoft
  • Aptara
  • Coursera
  • Cisco
  • Anthology
  • Pearson
  • British Council
  • Udemy

Other Prominent Vendors

  • GP Strategies
  • McGraw Hill
  • D2L
  • Cengage Learning
  • NIIT
  • Instructure
  • IXL Learning
  • Docebo
  • Cornerstone
  • edX
  • Khan Academy
  • Litmos
  • Chegg
  • Open Education
  • LinkedIn
  • Simplilearn
  • Age of Learning
  • Skillshare
  • BenchPrep
  • OpenSesame

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: US E-Learning Market Overview

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Key Findings

Chapter 2: US E-Learning Market Projected Revenue

  • US: Projected Revenue of E-Learning Market (2022-2028) ($Billions)

Chapter 3: US E-Learning Market Segmentation Data

US: Projected Revenue by Delivery Mode (2022-2028); (Revenue $Bn)

  • Delivery Mode Snapshot
  • Packaged Content
  • Learning Management System (Lms)
  • Others

US: Projected Revenue by Learning Mode (2022-2028); (Revenue $Bn)

  • Learning Mode Snapshot
  • Self-Paced
  • Instructor-Led

US: Projected Revenue by Function (2022-2028); (Revenue $Bn)

  • Function Snapshot
  • Training
  • Testing

US: Projected Revenue by End-user (2022-2028); (Revenue $Bn)

  • End-user Snapshot
  • Corporate
  • Higher Education
  • K-12
  • Government
  • Vocational

Chapter 4: US E-Learning Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • US E-Learning Market Trends
  • US E-Learning Market Drivers
  • US E-Learning Market Constraints

Chapter 5: US E-Learning Market Industry Overview

  • US E-Learning Market - Competitive Landscape
  • US E-Learning Market - Key Players
  • US E-Learning Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Chapter 6: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0g3wb

News Releases in Similar Topics

