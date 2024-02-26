United States Educational Publishing Industry Insights Service

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Education Market Advisor " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The educational publishing sector is undergoing significant transformation, driven by shifts in educational demands, digital advancements, and variances in state and federal funding. A freshly minted research publication on the United States Education Market provides comprehensive insights into the pivotal trends and insider knowledge shaping this dynamic industry.

Industry executives, strategists, and decision-makers will find this report invaluable as they navigate the complexities of educational content and technology. The detailed publication encompasses a vast array of factors influencing the market, from core curriculum demands to the rise of innovative digital platforms.

Included within the report's extensive coverage:

Assessment of core basal and supplemental instructional materials

Analysis of evolving supplemental resources and their impact on the market

Exclusive rankings providing strategic insights into publisher operations

Research into enrollment patterns and demographic shifts

Comprehensive overviews of state and federal educational funding

Investigation into legislative influences on educational resources

Trends in testing methodologies and their implications for publishers

Insightful exploration of emerging digital technologies in education

Financial performance metrics of leading and emergent educational companies

In-depth spotlights on state and district-level education initiatives

Strategists and industry leaders will benefit greatly from this report's strategic analysis, which includes forecasting and performance benchmarking. Its in-depth knowledge equips readers to understand the shifting landscape of the education market, providing an unparalleled resource for driving company growth and identifying key opportunities.

The research publication delivers a critical examination of trends affecting the industry, bolstering strategic decision-making with metrics and analysis that highlight both short- and long-term industry perspectives. Its exploration of digital instructional technologies presents subscribers with a clear understanding of the advancements and tools that are redefining the educational market space.

Each release of this compelling biweekly publication ensures subscribers are kept informed with the latest industry news, trends, and business strategies, all through a prestigious platform renowned for its authoritative educational market analysis.

For those involved in educational publishing, from instructional technology providers to content creators, this report serves as an essential tool in sculpting informed, data-driven strategies in a rapidly evolving industry.

Coverage features reporting on key companies such as:

Accelerate Learning

ACT

Apex Learning

Adtalem

Akademos

Amplify

Barnes & Noble Education

Bedford

Boxlight

Cambium Learning

Capstone

Carnegie Learning

CatchOn

Curriculum Advantage

Curriculum Associates

Discovery Education

DreamBox Learning

Edmentum

Edsby

Google for Education

Freeman & Worth (Macmillan Learning)

Benchmark Education

Carnegie Learning

Cengage (including National Geographic Learning)

Chegg

The College Board

Coursera

Follett Higher Education

Global Education Grand Canyon education

Goodheart-Willcox

Great Minds

Hand2Mind

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Illuminate Education

Instructure/Canvas

Kahoot!

Kajeet

Kaltura

Learning Without Tears

McGraw Hill

Microsoft Education

NetDragon Websoft/Promethean/Edmodo

Newsela

OverDrive Education

Pasco Scientific

PBI Works

Pearson

Perfection Learning

PowerSchool

Renaissance

Safari Montage

Savvas Learning

Scholastic

School Specialty

Strategic Education

Stride

TCI

Turnitin

Vista Higher Learning

Weld North

VHS Learning

John Wiley & Sons

Zaner-Bloser

Zovio

2U

