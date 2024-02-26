United States Educational Publishing Industry Insights Service

26 Feb, 2024, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Education Market Advisor " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The educational publishing sector is undergoing significant transformation, driven by shifts in educational demands, digital advancements, and variances in state and federal funding. A freshly minted research publication on the United States Education Market provides comprehensive insights into the pivotal trends and insider knowledge shaping this dynamic industry.
Industry executives, strategists, and decision-makers will find this report invaluable as they navigate the complexities of educational content and technology. The detailed publication encompasses a vast array of factors influencing the market, from core curriculum demands to the rise of innovative digital platforms.
Included within the report's extensive coverage:
- Assessment of core basal and supplemental instructional materials
- Analysis of evolving supplemental resources and their impact on the market
- Exclusive rankings providing strategic insights into publisher operations
- Research into enrollment patterns and demographic shifts
- Comprehensive overviews of state and federal educational funding
- Investigation into legislative influences on educational resources
- Trends in testing methodologies and their implications for publishers
- Insightful exploration of emerging digital technologies in education
- Financial performance metrics of leading and emergent educational companies
- In-depth spotlights on state and district-level education initiatives
Strategists and industry leaders will benefit greatly from this report's strategic analysis, which includes forecasting and performance benchmarking. Its in-depth knowledge equips readers to understand the shifting landscape of the education market, providing an unparalleled resource for driving company growth and identifying key opportunities.
The research publication delivers a critical examination of trends affecting the industry, bolstering strategic decision-making with metrics and analysis that highlight both short- and long-term industry perspectives. Its exploration of digital instructional technologies presents subscribers with a clear understanding of the advancements and tools that are redefining the educational market space.
Each release of this compelling biweekly publication ensures subscribers are kept informed with the latest industry news, trends, and business strategies, all through a prestigious platform renowned for its authoritative educational market analysis.
For those involved in educational publishing, from instructional technology providers to content creators, this report serves as an essential tool in sculpting informed, data-driven strategies in a rapidly evolving industry.
Coverage features reporting on key companies such as:
- Accelerate Learning
- ACT
- Apex Learning
- Adtalem
- Akademos
- Amplify
- Barnes & Noble Education
- Bedford
- Boxlight
- Cambium Learning
- Capstone
- Carnegie Learning
- CatchOn
- Curriculum Advantage
- Curriculum Associates
- Discovery Education
- DreamBox Learning
- Edmentum
- Edsby
- Google for Education
- Freeman & Worth (Macmillan Learning)
- Benchmark Education
- Carnegie Learning
- Cengage (including National Geographic Learning)
- Chegg
- The College Board
- Coursera
- Follett Higher Education
- Global Education Grand Canyon education
- Goodheart-Willcox
- Great Minds
- Hand2Mind
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- Illuminate Education
- Instructure/Canvas
- Kahoot!
- Kajeet
- Kaltura
- Learning Without Tears
- McGraw Hill
- Microsoft Education
- NetDragon Websoft/Promethean/Edmodo
- Newsela
- OverDrive Education
- Pasco Scientific
- PBI Works
- Pearson
- Perfection Learning
- PowerSchool
- Renaissance
- Safari Montage
- Savvas Learning
- Scholastic
- School Specialty
- Strategic Education
- Stride
- TCI
- Turnitin
- Vista Higher Learning
- Weld North
- VHS Learning
- John Wiley & Sons
- Zaner-Bloser
- Zovio
- 2U
