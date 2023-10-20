United States eLearning Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by Over $100 Billion to 2028 - Transforming Education and Empowering the Workforce

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States eLearning Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States E-Learning Market expected to reach US$ 169.98 Billion by 2030 from US$ 66.25 Billion in 2022, growing at a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.50% from 2023 to 2030

E-learning is reshaping the education landscape, fostering stronger connections and envisioning a collaborative future for learning. E-learning refers to the delivery of knowledge to students through electronic means like videos, audio, e-books, and AR/VR technology. It offers several advantages to students, such as cost-effectiveness and the opportunity for specialized course learning.



Online or e-learning has become essential for many organizations as it improves employee performance. The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) is playing a pivotal role in establishing smarter and more connected educational environments. Institutions are embracing technology advancements and adopting new tools and techniques to enhance the E-learning experience. This transformation is creating a more dynamic and engaging educational ecosystem, empowering students with innovative opportunities for growth and development.



The increasing accessibility of the internet and smartphones has fueled the demand for seamless connectivity among electronic devices in the U.S. This trend is driven by the continuous evolution of cloud infrastructure and the affordability of data, resulting in enhanced connectivity that addresses issues related to cost, scalability, security, and efficiency.

As the number of connected devices grows, the platforms supporting connectivity continue to advance, offering a wide range of business opportunities. These opportunities include streaming webinars that expand the reach of high-quality educational content from renowned universities and facilitating vital medical advice to remote areas throughout the United States of America.



For example, IBM statistics reveal that eLearning can boost productivity by 50% through the use of online learning software, allowing employees to conveniently engage in training courses at their preferred time. This demonstrates how e-learning has revolutionized education and professional development by providing flexible and accessible learning opportunities.

Academic segment is experiencing substantial growth and is expected to continue expanding in the coming years



By End User, United States eLearning Market is segmented into Corporate, Academic and Government. The academic sector holds the largest market share in the United States e-learning industry, driven by the growing demand for online education across all levels, from K-12 to higher education. E-learning platforms provide a wide range of academic courses, study materials, and interactive learning tools, catering to diverse subjects and disciplines.



The convenience and flexibility offered by online learning have attracted students seeking alternative educational options, including remote or self-paced learning. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of e-learning in academic settings, leading to increased investments in digital infrastructure and the development of comprehensive online learning ecosystems to support student engagement and academic success.



Large enterprise segment is experiencing significant expansion, driving the overall growth of the United States e-learning industry



Large enterprises are witnessing rapid growth in the United States e-learning industry, as they recognize the numerous benefits of online learning for their workforce. With a focus on up skilling and professional development, large companies are embracing e-learning platforms to deliver training programs and educational resources to their employees.

This shift towards digital learning allows for cost-effective and scalable training solutions, ensuring that employees have access to the latest knowledge and skills required for their roles. The flexibility and convenience of e-learning cater to the diverse needs of large enterprises with geographically dispersed teams.



Higher education segment's dominance in the e-learning industry underscores its significance in shaping the future of education and meeting the evolving needs of modern learners



Higher education holds the largest share of market revenue in the United States e-learning industry, driven by the increasing adoption of online learning platforms by universities and colleges.

With the rising demand for flexible and accessible education, institutions are leveraging e-learning solutions to offer a wide range of courses and degree programs to students across the country. Online degree programs, virtual classrooms, and interactive learning materials have become integral components of higher education, attracting learners who seek convenience and personalized learning experiences.



Growing acceptance and trust in online e-learning platforms as a reliable and effective educational medium



Online e-learning commands the highest market share in the United States e-learning industry, showcasing the growing preference for digital learning platforms. With advancements in technology and widespread internet accessibility, online e-learning has gained significant traction among learners of all ages and backgrounds.

It offers a diverse range of courses, certifications, and degree programs that can be accessed remotely, providing learners with flexibility and convenience. Online e-learning platforms provide interactive and engaging learning experiences through multimedia content, discussion forums, and virtual classrooms. The ability to learn at one's own pace, access resources anytime, and connect with a global community of learners contribute to the dominant market share of online e-learning in the United States.



Content market shapes e-learning, enhancing learning experiences for all students



The content market holds a prominent position and garners maximum market share in the United States e-learning industry. High-quality and engaging content is the backbone of any successful e-learning platform. It encompasses a wide range of educational materials, including interactive modules, video lectures, quizzes, assessments, and supplementary resources.

The demand for diverse and comprehensive content is driven by learners' quest for knowledge and skill development. Content providers play a crucial role in curating and delivering relevant, up-to-date, and engaging educational materials that cater to the needs of learners across various subjects and disciplines.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $66.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $169.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5 % Regions Covered United States

Company Analysis: Business Overview, Recent Development, Sales Analysis

Abode System Inc

Cornerstone INC

Crtix INC

Microsoft Corporation

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearsons

Stride INC

Coursera INC

Segments - This report has been covered from 3 viewpoints

Corporate E-Learning

Academic E-Learning

Government E-Learning

Corporate E-Learning Type - Sub - Segment has been covered from 2 viewpoints

Small & Medium Business (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

Academic Segments - Sub-segments has been covered from 3 viewpoints

Online K12 Education

Vocational training

Higher Education

Online K12 Education further Divided into 3 Viewpoint

Elementary School Students

Middle School Students

High School Students

Technology - This report has been covered from 6 viewpoints

Online e-learning

LMS

Mobile e-learning

Rapid e-learning

Virtual classroom

Others

Provider - This report has been covered from 2 viewpoints

Service

Content

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4d0w7u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets