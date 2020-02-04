United States Electric Bus Market: Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast (2015-2024)

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Electric Bus Market by Vehicle Type, by Length, by Battery, by Charging Type - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2015 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing preference for depot charge buses is the key trend observed in the U.S. electric bus market.



Battery electric buses are currently offered in two models. One is a short-range bus that uses small on-board batteries for traction, which are charged en route. The other is an extended-range bus that is equipped with larger on-board batteries, which undergo slow overnight charging.



In the past, the majority of the buses procured in the country were on-route charge buses; however, recent procurement orders have majorly been for depot charge buses. This is due to the similar operational characteristics of these buses as those of conventional diesel buses. Furthermore, with improving battery technology, the range of depot charge buses is improving, enabling longer route coverage.



Unlike ICEs, electric buses offer life cycle-cost advantages, as they convert electric energy into motion more efficiently and have comparatively less moving parts. These factors make them less complicated and cheaper and also facilitate more power generation for propulsion and easy maintenance over the time. Due to these benefits, many local governments in the country are planning to make their bus fleets all-electric in the next few years.



New York City, which has the largest bus network in the U.S. articulated that the city's 5,700 buses will be zero-emission electric by 2040. Furthermore, Los Angeles, which has the country's second-largest bus fleet network, plans to transform all 2,300 buses to electric by 2030. Thus, long-term economic benefits to transit agencies can be viewed as one of the major factors boosting the growth of the U.S. electric bus market.



The U.S. electric bus market is currently in its nascent phase, with the presence of few key manufacturers. Some of the major battery electric bus manufacturers in the country are Proterra Inc., BYD Motors Inc., and NFI Group Inc. Furthermore, key hybrid electric bus manufacturers in the market are GILLIG LLC and NFI Group Inc.



In April 2019, Allison Transmission Inc. unveiled new ABE series, the first e-axle advanced ultra-low floor electric bus powertrain system at the Advanced Clean Advanced Clean Transportation Expo. Furthermore, in December 2018, NFI Group Inc. announced that it was awarded a contract for seven 40-foot battery electric Xcelsior Charge heavy-duty transit buses by the Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA).



Some other notable players operating in the U.S. electric bus market are Blue Bird Corporation, GreenPower Motor Company Inc., COBUS Industries GmbH, ElDorado National California Inc. and Nova Bus Corporation.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Length

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Battery

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Charging Type

1.3.5 Analysis Period

1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.6.1 Volume

1.3.6.2 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Vehicle Type

4.1.1.1 BEB

4.1.1.2 PHEB

4.1.1.3 HEB

4.1.2 By Length

4.1.2.1 > 40 feet

4.1.2.2 <_0 />4.1.3 By Battery

4.1.3.1 Li-ion

4.1.3.2 NiMH

4.1.3.3 Others

4.1.4 By Charging Type

4.1.4.1 Plug-In

4.1.4.2 Pantograph

4.1.4.3 Inductive

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Electric Bus Funding Scenario

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Trends

4.4.1.1 Growing Preference for Depot Charge Buses Over On-Route Charge Buses

4.4.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives

4.4.2 Drivers

4.4.2.1 Environmental Benefits

4.4.2.2 Stricter Regulatory Measures to Reduce Emissions

4.4.2.3 Long-Term Economic Benefits to Transit Agencies

4.4.2.4 Availability of Local, State, and Federal Funding Toward Zero-Emission Buses

4.4.2.5 Falling Battery Costs and Improving Operational Efficiencies

4.4.2.6 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.4.3 Restraints

4.4.3.1 High Capital Costs of the Buses and Infrastructure

4.4.3.2 Limited Infrastructure and Value Chain Ecosystem

4.4.3.3 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.4.4 Opportunities

4.4.4.1 School Buses

4.4.4.2 Increasing Replacement Sales

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. U.S. Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.2 By Length

5.3 By Battery

5.4 By Charging Type

5.5 Major Electric Bus Deployment Initiatives

5.6 Electric Buses in Service and On-Order by State



Chapter 6. Policy and Regulatory Landscape for Electric Bus

6.1 Electric Buses

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Incentive Schemes and Programs

6.1.2.1 Alabama

6.1.2.2 California

6.1.2.3 Colorado

6.1.2.4 Maryland

6.1.2.5 Massachusetts

6.1.2.6 Minnesota

6.1.2.7 Missouri

6.1.2.8 Nevada

6.1.2.9 New York

6.1.2.10 Ohio

6.1.2.11 Pennsylvania

6.1.2.12 Rhode Island

6.1.2.13 Texas

6.1.2.14 Utah

6.1.2.15 Virginia

6.1.2.16 Washington

6.2 Electric Bus Projects in the Pipeline



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

7.2 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

7.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

7.3.1 Client Wins

7.3.2 Partnerships

7.3.3 Geographic Expansions

7.3.4 Other Developments



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Proterra Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

8.2 BYD Motors Inc.

8.3 NFI Group Inc.

8.4 GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

8.5 GILLIG LLC

8.6 Blue Bird Corporation

8.7 Nova Bus Corporation

8.8 The Lion Electric Co.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rdrzw

