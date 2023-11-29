United States Electric Bus Markets Competitions Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F - Government Initiative Towards the Adoption of Electric Buses and Technology Advancements Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Electric Bus Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advantages of electric buses over the other buses are that they provide energy security and increase transport fuel diversity. In United States the dependence on imported fossil fuel makes transport system more vulnerable to oil price changes and shortage. In country, the government has introduced the policy that no new diesel buses will be purchased in the coming decades for the inner-city routes.



In United States the number of electric buses is increasing. As of March 2022, more than 37 states of United States and 415 districts (or private fleet operators) committed to procure 12275 electric school bus in the coming years.



The cost of recharging the electric buses is low compared to refueling the diesel bus. By the adoption of electric bus owners can save their money of refueling, making it profitable for them to own buses, and save environment by reducing the pollution. Even though the adoption of electric buses is in its infancy stage, technological development should be made widely accessible.

Government Initiative Towards the Adoption of Electric Buses and Technology Advancement in The Electric Bus



The environmental advantages of electric buses over diesel alternatives, including reduced exhaust emissions and improved air quality, outweigh their lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

Although presently the cost of the battery still contributes to a higher overall acquisition price, the lower TCO is a result of the lower cost per km for running on electricity compared to fuel. Due to these advantages, governments are setting goals to hasten its adoption. For example, the US government has mandated that all public transport buses sold must be zero emission vehicles (ZEV) by 2030, and that all ZEV fleets must be 100% ZEV by 2040, replacing all fossil fuel vehicles.

With the endorsement of the United States Clean Bus Deployment Initiative, cities, regions, manufacturers, and transportation organizations at the regional level adopted a shared goal to hasten the deployment of clean buses. In addition to battery-powered buses, fuel cell buses that use green hydrogen are regarded as environment friendly.



Numerous improvements and price reductions are being made to battery chemistry and charging infrastructure. Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) parities can be reached or even surpassed in the upcoming years with improved performance and lower capital expenditure (CapEx). TCO study at the route and depot levels may offer more accurate recommendations for technology adoption.

For various O&M requirements, several technological solutions, particularly those involving batteries, charging infrastructure, and power supply are beneficial. During the early years of the adoption of electric buses, using a variety of technologies can be helpful. This would promote improved capacity building for the adoption of electric buses and could make good commercial sense.

Report Highlights

Electric Buses by Different Modes:

Hybrid Electric Buses (HEBs): These buses combine both electric and internal combustion engine (usually diesel) technologies. The diesel engine is used to generate power while the bus is in motion, which can charge the batteries for electric propulsion. HEBs offer improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions compared to traditional diesel buses.

Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEBs): Fuel cell electric buses are powered by hydrogen fuel cells, which produce electricity through a chemical reaction with hydrogen and oxygen. This electricity powers electric motors to drive the bus. FCEBs are known for their zero-emission operation, as the only byproduct of the fuel cell process is water vapor.

Battery Electric Buses (BEBs): These buses are fully electric and rely on a large battery pack to store electricity. The batteries are charged through external charging infrastructure, typically overnight. BEBs produce zero tailpipe emissions and are considered one of the most environmentally friendly options for public transportation.

Growing Demand for Electric School Buses in the Country:

Zero Tailpipe Emissions: Electric school buses produce zero tailpipe emissions, making them an attractive option for transporting children safely without exposing them to harmful pollutants.

Lower Operating Costs: Electric buses offer the potential for reduced fleet operations and maintenance expenses compared to conventional diesel buses. This cost savings can be appealing to school districts and operators.

Bidirectional Charging: Some electric school buses are equipped with bidirectional charging technology, allowing them to serve as portable generators in emergency situations, providing power to schools or communities.

Government Support: Communities and policymakers are supporting electric school buses through grants and incentives, helping lower the upfront cost of these buses.

Increasing Production: Existing manufacturers are increasing their production capacity to meet the growing demand for electric school buses. Companies like Blue Bird Corporation have witnessed significant sales growth in the electric school bus segment.

Electric Grid Readiness:

Capital Investment vs. Revenue Flows: Expanding the electrical grid to accommodate the increasing number of electric vehicles requires significant capital investment. Revenue flows from EV adoption are necessary to make profits, and there may be a lag in transmission capacity.

Grid Expansion: The electrical grid will expand in response to the growing popularity of electric vehicles, but lead times for installing vehicle charging systems can be significant, ranging from six months to over a year.

Increasing Charging Infrastructure for Electric Buses:

Charging Infrastructure Challenges: The availability and accessibility of charging infrastructure are significant concerns for fleets considering the deployment of electric buses.

Three Factors to Consider: Fleets planning their charging infrastructure must consider hardware (charging stations), software/networking (connectivity and management), and maintenance (ongoing upkeep and repairs).

Lack of Standardization: Charging connectors for electric buses are not standardized, and there are various competing connector types in use.

Electric Buses as an Alternative to Fuel-Based Buses:

Growing Demand: The bus industry is witnessing an increasing demand for near-zero or zero-emission solutions due to concerns about environmental impact and cleaner transport.

Diverse Powertrains: Alternative fuels, powertrains, and technologies like battery electric, fuel cell, and natural gas powertrains are being explored and invested in to meet this demand.

Technological Advancements:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): Modern buses are equipped with advanced driver assistance technologies, enhancing driver comfort, convenience, and safety. These technologies include adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance, lane departure warnings, and more.

Innovative Battery Technology: Researchers have developed innovative battery technology, including self-heating batteries that can maintain ideal charging conditions, even in subfreezing temperatures. These batteries help prevent degradation and improve safety.

The adoption of electric buses and advancements in technology are contributing to cleaner and more efficient public transportation options, with a focus on reducing emissions and improving overall sustainability.

