United States Electric Mobility Markets, Competition, Forecasts, & Opportunities, 2028 - Growing Market Penetration Due to Addition of Market Players

The United States electric vehicle mobility market is expected to grow in the forecast period at a decent rate.

In the past few years, the electric vehicle mobility market has shown growth as people prefer to buy electric vehicles over gasoline-powered vehicles due to their various advantages, such as the low total ownership cost for electric vehicles.

On purchasing an electric vehicle, buyers can have a tax credit of around USD 2500 to USD 7500 on every new electric vehicle. The government of the United States has also introduced some utility incentives and federal tax credits, and electric vehicle owners can save money on fuel. In the United States, the number of electric motorcycles has increased as the adoption rate of electric vehicles among people has increased.

In 2022 around 50% of online sales of electric vehicles were recorded compared to the year 2021. Many companies are now launching their new vehicles through online platforms to reach a maximum number of customers. Due to the increasing rate of sales of electric vehicles, the United States electric vehicle mobility market is anticipated to grow in the coming years.



Use of Electric Vehicles in E-Commerce Business



The E-Commerce industry is growing at an unprecedented rate across the nation.

With Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart, Flipkart, E-bay, etc., expanding their operations in different states of the Unites States, the need for logistic transportation in the country is increasing every year, and since most of the demand-generating regions are tough to reach with electric passenger cars, motorcycles, and three-wheeler vehicles, the need for compact electric vehicles as a means of transport is increasing exponentially to meet the high demand from e-commerce business.

The growing demand for electric vehicles in the e-commerce business is anticipated to push the United States electric vehicle mobility market at a robust pace.



Increasing Demand for Emission-free Public Transportation Systems



Over the years, due to increasing air pollution causing serious health hazards and worsening climate conditions, the government of the United States has started to introduce an increasing number of emission-free public transportation systems in several states to tackle the air pollution problem.

For instance, the government has planned to increase the number of electric vehicles in public transportation. Many private companies, like Uber Technologies Inc, plan to increase the number of electric cars in their service and to increase the electric motorcycle services in the country. The government United States is taking the need for emission-free public transportation very seriously. T

he increasing adoption of electric cars to support emission-free transportation coupled with the growing need for electric public transportation is expected to increase the demand for electric vehicles, consequently increasing the United States electric vehicle mobility market in the forthcoming years.



Rising Number of Electric Vehicles



The sales of electric vehicles have increased with time in the United States. In 2021, the total sales of electric vehicles reached 667 thousand units, a record high of 103% on year on year basis compared to the year 2020.

Electric vehicles are becoming more popular among customers in the United States because of various reasons, such as low greenhouse gas emissions and pollutants in the air than combustion engines. Electric vehicles are the future of the automotive industry in the coming years.

Under Joe Biden's governance, the government of the United States has decided to end the purchase of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and promote lower emissions and electric vehicles in the market. Electric vehicles are also becoming popular among buyers as they have advantages over diesel or petrol vehicles. Electric vehicles have fewer mechanical components due to requiring less maintenance and services compared to gasoline-powered vehicles.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Environment Concerns Among the People

Stringent Government Policies

Market Challenges

High Price Compared to IC Engine Based Vehicle

Lack in Number of Charging Stations

Market Trends & Developments

Growing Use of Electric Two-Wheelers in E-Commerce

Increasing Demand for Emission-Free Public Transportation Systems

Growing Market Penetration Due to Addition of Market Players

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States electric vehicle mobility market.

Kia Corporation

Tesla, Inc

Hyundai Motor Company

Segway Inc.

Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

BAIC Automotive Group Co., Ltd.

Harley-Davidson Motor Company Group, Inc

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Bird Rides Inc.

Report Scope:



United States Electric Vehicle Mobility Market, By Product Type

Electric Scooter

Electric Motorcycle

Electric Car

United States Electric Vehicle Mobility Market, By Battery Type:

Sealed Lead Acid

NiMH

Li-ion

United States Electric Vehicle Mobility Market, By Voltage:

24 V

36 V

48 V

Greater than 48 V

United States Electric Vehicle Mobility Market, By Region:

Northeast Region

South Region

Mid-West Region

West Region

