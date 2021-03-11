United States Electric Truck Market Analysis and Growth Forecast 2020-2030: Market is Expected to Witness Robust Growth of 51.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Electric Truck Market Research Report: By Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Range, Battery Capacity, Application - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. electric truck market is expected to generate a revenue of $15,084.3 by 2030, increasing from $211.5 million in 2019, and the market is expected to witness robust growth of 51.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030).

The market is growing due to the increasing government support for the deployment of electric trucks in the country and the falling process of battery packs. In addition to this, electric trucks are cheaper to maintain and operate as compared to traditional diesel trucks.



On the basis of vehicle type, the U.S. electric truck market is divided into heavy-duty truck (HDT), light-duty truck (LDT), and medium-duty truck (MDT). Out of these, the LTDs are predicted to account for the largest share of the market in 2030, owing to the increasing demand for pickup trucks in the country. In the U.S., LTDs accounted for more than 85% of the sales of commercial vehicles. Other than this, the HDT division is predicted to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.



The supportive government policies are the major reason for the growth of the U.S. electric truck market. Governments on both the state and federal level have set strict targets for reducing carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions from vehicles. Moreover, in California, which is also the largest market for electric trucks in the country, vouchers and funds are being provided for the purchase of electric vehicles. Up to $20 million are supposed to be provided for the same purpose in the state till 2020.



In conclusion, the demand for electric trucks in the U.S. is growing due to the favorable government policies and expansion of the logistics sector.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Vehicle Type

4.1.1.1 LDT

4.1.1.2 MDT

4.1.1.3 HDT

4.1.2 By Propulsion

4.1.2.1 BEV

4.1.2.2 HEV

4.1.2.3 PHEV

4.1.2.4 FCEV

4.1.3 By Range

4.1.3.1 0-150 miles

4.1.3.2 151-250 miles

4.1.3.3 251-500 miles

4.1.3.4 >500 miles

4.1.4 By Battery Capacity

4.1.4.1 <_00 />4.1.4.2 100-200 kWh

4.1.4.3 201-300 kWh

4.1.4.4 >300 kWh

4.1.5 By Application

4.1.5.1 Logistics

4.1.5.2 Municipal

4.1.5.3 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing adoption of electric trucks in logistics application

4.3.1.2 Rising use of telematics services

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Low operating and maintenance cost

4.3.2.2 Supportive government initiatives

4.3.2.3 Declining cost of battery

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High cost of electric trucks

4.3.3.2 Technological challenges

4.3.3.2.1 Limited electric range

4.3.3.2.2 Long charging time

4.3.3.3 Inadequate charging infrastructure

4.3.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Increasing demand for long range electric trucks

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Electric Truck Market



Chapter 6. Electric Truck Contracts and Client Wins



Chapter 7. U.S. Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Vehicle Type

7.2 By Propulsion

7.3 By Range

7.4 By Battery Capacity

7.5 By Application

7.6 By State



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

8.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

8.3 Strategic Developments in the Market

8.3.1 Funding and Investments

8.3.2 Product Launches

8.3.3 Partnerships

8.3.4 Facility Expansions

8.3.5 Client Wins



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Business Overview

9.2 Product and Service Offerings

Chanje Energy Inc.

Orange EV

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corp.

Nikola Motor Co.

Tesla Inc.

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Workhorse Group Inc.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zona2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

