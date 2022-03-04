United States Electric Vehicles Markets and Technology Report 2022-2030 Featuring GM, Ford, Stellantis - Chrysler, Toyota, Jaguar, Nissan, Bentley, Lotus, Mini, Volvo

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicles in the United States - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report intends to provide an unbiased but critical view of the subject. It will spend a good bit of time understanding the components of an electric vehicle, the terminology involved, and include a good look at the technologies underlying the field. We will also develop complete economic models and use them to compare the various alternatives on an economic basis.

After understanding the subject, the report will examine the pressures on this market, both pro, and cons. As with much in our lives today, this subject has regrettably become politicized. We will acknowledge that politicization but we will try not to let political opinions cloud our comments.



A common misconception about EVs is 'free transportation' (much like the misconception of 'free power' from windmills). One section will present a series of economic models for EVs to shed light on the actual comparative costs. These models will try to understand the financial issues involved in owning EVs compared to ICE (internal combustion engine vehicles - our standard car). In addition, the models will provide estimates of the penalty or benefit from owning an EV vs. owning an ICE.



The report will examine the car market in the US and look at the positives and negatives for the EV market and its history. Based on this examination, the report will develop a complete set of forecasts to 2026 and to 2030 for the market.

In addition, we will perform sensitivity analysis to look at how the results could change if various assumptions prove false. These forecasts will encompass the entire car (including light trucks) US market and the market history.

Key Topics Covered:



INTRODUCTION

HISTORY OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES

TYPES OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES

BEVs

HEVs

PHEV

EV Performance

Where are the EVs?

EV Sales by Type

BEVS

BEVs' Components

Batteries

Battery Capacities

Lithium-ion Batteries

Nickel-metal Hydride Batteries

AC Motors

AC Induction Motors

PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor)

Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM)

BMW AC Synchronous Brush Motor

Brakes and Regenerative Braking

One Pedal Driving

Differentials and Multiple AC Motors

Controllers and Inverters

Chargers and Cables

Chargers and Charging Time

Level 1 Chargers

Level 2 Chargers

Level 3 Chargers

Calculating Charging Time

Where are the Chargers?

Versions of the BEV

Single AC Motor

Multiple AC Motors

Examples of BEVs

HEVS

HEV Components

Batteries

AC Motors

HEV - Single Motor - FWD

Examples of HEVs

HEV Sales

PHEVS

Plug-In HEV (PHEV) Components

Examples of PHEVs

PHEV and HEV Sales

COMING EVS

ECONOMIC MODEL - EVS

Battery Electric Vehicles - BEVs - Economic Model

BEVs Sensitivity Analysis

Hybrid Electric Vehicles - HEVs - Economic Model

HEV - Sensitivity Analysis

Plug-In Electric Vehicles - PHEVs - Economic Model

Sensitivity Analysis - PHEVs

Economic Analysis - Combined View BEVs, HEVs, PHEVs

Overall Economic Model Conclusions

Concluding Comment on Comparative Economics

EV ISSUES

Range Anxiety

High First Cost

Fire Issue

Other Issues

NEEDED IMPROVEMENTS TO EVS

Fire Safety

Battery Improvements

NanoBolt lithium tungsten batteries

Zinc-manganese oxide batteries

Organosilicon electrolyte batteries

Gold nanowire gel electrolyte batteries

String Cell batteries

EV MARKET AND FORECASTS

The Overall US Car Market

Forecast for US Car Market

Dollar Value of US Car Market

Major Manufactures Feeding US Car Market

EV Forecast

Current Market

EV Forecasts by Type

Pressures on EV Sales

Corporation Commitments - Car Manufacturers

GM (2030)

Ford (2030)

Stellantis (2030) - Chrysler

Toyota(2030)

Jaguar (2025)

Nissan (2028)

Bentley (2030)

Lotus (2030)

Mini (2030)

Volvo (2030)

Corporation Commitments - Other Entities

FedEx

ZEV2030 (a California non-profit)

non-profit) Washington State

Massachusetts (State)

(State) New York (State )

) LYFT

US Government (Biden Administration) Support of EVs

Biden Announced 2030 Target for EVs

Joint Office to Develop National Charging Grid

Efficiency and Emissions Standards

Counter-Pressures on EV Sales

Political Issues

Climate Change Views

The Market

Car Dealers Reluctance to Sell

Summary of Pressures and Counter Pressures on EV Sales

Manufacture Commitments and Their Impact

FORECASTS

EV (BEV and PHEVs) Forecasts

HEV Forecast

Forecast Summary

