United States Electric Vehicles Markets and Technology Report 2022-2030 Featuring GM, Ford, Stellantis - Chrysler, Toyota, Jaguar, Nissan, Bentley, Lotus, Mini, Volvo

The "Electric Vehicles in the United States - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report intends to provide an unbiased but critical view of the subject. It will spend a good bit of time understanding the components of an electric vehicle, the terminology involved, and include a good look at the technologies underlying the field. We will also develop complete economic models and use them to compare the various alternatives on an economic basis.
After understanding the subject, the report will examine the pressures on this market, both pro, and cons. As with much in our lives today, this subject has regrettably become politicized. We will acknowledge that politicization but we will try not to let political opinions cloud our comments.
A common misconception about EVs is 'free transportation' (much like the misconception of 'free power' from windmills). One section will present a series of economic models for EVs to shed light on the actual comparative costs. These models will try to understand the financial issues involved in owning EVs compared to ICE (internal combustion engine vehicles - our standard car). In addition, the models will provide estimates of the penalty or benefit from owning an EV vs. owning an ICE.
The report will examine the car market in the US and look at the positives and negatives for the EV market and its history. Based on this examination, the report will develop a complete set of forecasts to 2026 and to 2030 for the market.
In addition, we will perform sensitivity analysis to look at how the results could change if various assumptions prove false. These forecasts will encompass the entire car (including light trucks) US market and the market history.
These questions and many others are answered in detail in this report
- What are EVs?
- What's the difference between a BEV and a hybrid?
- Are EVs pretty much like my regular car?
- What are the pros and cons of EVs?
- How many choices of EVs are there?
- Will the US actually be producing 50% EVs by 2030 as President Biden has mandated?
- Are EVs really economical?
- Are many EVs being sold?
- What is the long-term market for EVs?
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
HISTORY OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES
TYPES OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES
- BEVs
- HEVs
- PHEV
- EV Performance
- Where are the EVs?
- EV Sales by Type
BEVS
- BEVs' Components
- Batteries
- Battery Capacities
- Lithium-ion Batteries
- Nickel-metal Hydride Batteries
- AC Motors
- AC Induction Motors
- PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor)
- Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM)
- BMW AC Synchronous Brush Motor
- Brakes and Regenerative Braking
- One Pedal Driving
- Differentials and Multiple AC Motors
- Controllers and Inverters
- Chargers and Cables
- Chargers and Charging Time
- Level 1 Chargers
- Level 2 Chargers
- Level 3 Chargers
- Calculating Charging Time
- Where are the Chargers?
- Versions of the BEV
- Single AC Motor
- Multiple AC Motors
- Examples of BEVs
HEVS
- HEV Components
- Batteries
- AC Motors
- HEV - Single Motor - FWD
- Examples of HEVs
- HEV Sales
PHEVS
- Plug-In HEV (PHEV) Components
- Examples of PHEVs
- PHEV and HEV Sales
COMING EVS
ECONOMIC MODEL - EVS
- Battery Electric Vehicles - BEVs - Economic Model
- BEVs Sensitivity Analysis
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles - HEVs - Economic Model
- HEV - Sensitivity Analysis
- Plug-In Electric Vehicles - PHEVs - Economic Model
- Sensitivity Analysis - PHEVs
- Economic Analysis - Combined View BEVs, HEVs, PHEVs
- Overall Economic Model Conclusions
- Concluding Comment on Comparative Economics
EV ISSUES
- Range Anxiety
- High First Cost
- Fire Issue
- Other Issues
NEEDED IMPROVEMENTS TO EVS
- Fire Safety
- Battery Improvements
- NanoBolt lithium tungsten batteries
- Zinc-manganese oxide batteries
- Organosilicon electrolyte batteries
- Gold nanowire gel electrolyte batteries
- String Cell batteries
EV MARKET AND FORECASTS
- The Overall US Car Market
- Forecast for US Car Market
- Dollar Value of US Car Market
- Major Manufactures Feeding US Car Market
- EV Forecast
- Current Market
- EV Forecasts by Type
- Pressures on EV Sales
- Corporation Commitments - Car Manufacturers
- GM (2030)
- Ford (2030)
- Stellantis (2030) - Chrysler
- Toyota(2030)
- Jaguar (2025)
- Nissan (2028)
- Bentley (2030)
- Lotus (2030)
- Mini (2030)
- Volvo (2030)
- Corporation Commitments - Other Entities
- FedEx
- ZEV2030 (a California non-profit)
- Washington State
- Massachusetts (State)
- New York (State)
- LYFT
- US Government (Biden Administration) Support of EVs
- Biden Announced 2030 Target for EVs
- Joint Office to Develop National Charging Grid
- Efficiency and Emissions Standards
- Counter-Pressures on EV Sales
- Political Issues
- Climate Change Views
- The Market
- Car Dealers Reluctance to Sell
- Summary of Pressures and Counter Pressures on EV Sales
- Manufacture Commitments and Their Impact
FORECASTS
- EV (BEV and PHEVs) Forecasts
- HEV Forecast
- Forecast Summary
Companies Mentioned
- GM
- Ford
- Stellantis - Chrysler
- Toyota
- Jaguar
- Nissan
- Bentley
- Lotus
- Mini
- Volvo
