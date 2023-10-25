United States Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Report 2023-2028: Cloud-Based EHR Systems Gain Momentum with User-Friendly Features and Rapid Growth Projections

25 Oct, 2023, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
US Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market is projected to reach a value of $12.88 billion from $9.12 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2028
The utilization of Electronic Health Records (EHR) in the United States has seen remarkable growth, with adoption rates soaring post-COVID-19. As of 2021, an impressive four out of five physicians, and over 90% of non-federal acute care facilities, have embraced EHR systems. This trend continues to escalate, driven by ongoing healthcare reforms.
EHR systems are revolutionizing healthcare by significantly reducing errors, automating workflows, enhancing patient management, and providing easy access to accurate information. Physicians are benefiting from streamlined workflows, allowing them to dedicate more time to patient care and expedite reimbursement filing processes.
The success of value-based healthcare relies on the seamless integration of doctors, patients, caregivers, IT professionals, and EHR vendors. Value-based healthcare emphasizes cost-effective, high-quality treatments. As reimbursement models for various treatments under value-based solutions undergo constant change, EHR systems play a pivotal role in ensuring efficient healthcare delivery.
Cloud-based EHR systems are the preferred choice in the market due to their user-friendliness and minimal maintenance requirements. This segment is poised for rapid growth, with an anticipated absolute growth rate exceeding 45%. EHR systems provide crucial clinical functions such as health information management, results tracking, order processing, and decision support. Their primary objective is to efficiently manage the information needed by healthcare professionals to deliver effective care.
The clinical research sector is experiencing substantial growth, with the introduction of remote clinical trials and increased adoption of digital tools. EHR systems play a vital role in handling large volumes of data and enabling real-time research tracking. Healthcare administrative databases serve as valuable resources for research purposes, though they come with limitations such as data duplication. EHR software effectively addresses duplication issues, further enhancing their utility in research.
The healthcare landscape is witnessing an upsurge in healthcare facilities, a continuous rise in the patient population, and rapid digitalization, propelling the market toward innovative advancements.
MARKET STRUCTURE
- Market Dynamics
- Competitive Landscape
- Key Vendors
- Other Prominent Vendors
- Strategic Recommendations
- Quantitative Summary
- Abbreviations
VENDORS LIST
Key Vendors
- Epic
- Oracle
- Meditech
Other Prominent Vendors
- Eclinicalworks
- Amkai Solutions
- Amrita Medical Solutions
- Angel's Avenue
- Askesis Development Group
- Cantata
- Cgi
- Credible
- Dss
- Empowersystems
- Evident
- Feisystems
- Harris Healthcare
- Healthcare Software
- Icanotes
- Indian Health Services
- Infomedika
- Intersystems
- Marshfield Clinic's
- Medconnect
- Medez
- Medspehre Systems Corporation
- Meta Healthcare It Solutions
- Mindlinc
- Morris Systems
- Netsmart Technologies
- Nextgen
- Ntt Data
- Optimus Emr
- Prognosis Innovation Healthcare
- Psytech Solutions
- Qualifacts Systems
- Sigma Care
- Sigmund Software
- Source Medical Solutions
- Technomad
- Tenzing Medical
- World Vista
- Athenahealth
- Allscripts
- Medhost
SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
Deployment
- Cloud-Based
- On-Premise
End-User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Standalone Urgent/Emergency Centres
- Others
Application
- Clinical
- Administrative
- Reporting Healthcare System
- Healthcare Financing
- Clinical Research
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shq95a
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article