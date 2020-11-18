United States Electronics Health Records (EHR) Markets, 2020-2025 - Prominent Vendors are Allscripts, Athenahealth, Cerner Corp, eClinicalWorks & Epic Systems

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Electronics Health Records (EHR) Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. electronic health record market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2025.



The U.S. EHR market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and the outbreak of pandemics. About 6 in 10 adults in the US have a chronic disease, according to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion 2019. An increase in the prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, including several heart diseases, diabetes, cancer, pandemic such as COVID-19, high awareness regarding the benefits of electronic healthcare records are likely to fuel the growth of the market in the US.



EHRs offer a range of advantages to healthcare providers and patients, which ultimately increases productivity and patient satisfaction. The increasing adoption of software solutions such as data mining, clinical decision support system, and clinical trial management systems will propel the demand for EHR systems. A growing number of medical professionals opt for technologically advanced data management systems to save time and resources.



The phenomenal spread of COVID-19 in the US has increased the growth of the U.S. telehealth market. Telehealth services inpatient portals have eased overcrowding in hospitals and have allowed remote monitoring of patients, thereby decreasing the spread of the virus.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The electronic health record (EHR) giant Epic continued to amass a greater share of the US hospital market in 2019. The presence of major companies, continuous progress in healthcare settings, and the expansion of healthcare IT infrastructure drive the U.S. electronic health records market. The electronic healthcare record market is in a growth stage, and it has achieved popularity and high penetration in developed countries such as the US. Allscripts, Cerner, E-clinical Works, and EPIC are the major vendors in the US market.



Prominent Vendors

Allscripts

Athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems

Other Prominent Vendors

Amkai Solutions EHR

Amrita Medical Solutions

Angel Systems

Askesis Development Group

Cantata Health

CGI

Co Centrix

Credible

DSS

Empower Systems

Evident

FEI Systems

GE Healthcare

Harris Healthcare

Health Care Software (HCS)

ICANotes

Indian Health Services

Infomedika

InterSystems

Marshfield Clinic

McKesson

MedConnect

MedEZ

Medsphere Systems Corp.

Meta Healthcare IT Solutions

MEDITECH

MindLinc

Morris Systems

Netsmart Technologies

NextGen

NTT Data

Optimus EMR

Point Click Care

Prognosis Innovation Healthcare

PsyTech Solutions

Qualifacts Systems

Remarkable Health

Sigma Care

Sigmund Software

Source Medical Solutions

Technomad

Tenzing Medical

Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation (UDSMR)

VeraSuite

World VistA

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 US: Pest Analysis

7.3 EHRConcept

7.4 US Healthcare Industry



8 Impact Of Covid-19

8.1 Disruptions In Global Supply Chain

8.2 Overview

8.3 Covid-19 Impact On Global Trade

8.4 Impact On Global Value Chain

8.5 Covid-19 Impact On Electronic Healthcare Record



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Rise In Number Of Chronic Diseases

9.2 Increasing Government Funding & Expenditure

9.3 Increasing Patient Engagement



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Technological Advancement In Healthcare It

10.2 Rising Need To Improve Health Record Portability

10.3 Growing Mergers & Acquisitions In The Healthcare Industry



11 Market Restraints

11.1 High Cost Of Electronic Health Record

11.2 Patient Data Safety & Security



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Clinical Application

13.4 Administrative Application

13.5 Reporting In Healthcare Application

13.6 Healthcare Financing

13.7 Clinical Research Application



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitals

14.4 Clinics

14.5 Specialty Centers

14.6 Others



15 Deployment

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Cloud-Based Software

15.4 On-Premise Software



16 Competitive Landscape



