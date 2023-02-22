United States Electrosurgery Devices Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027 - Focus on Electrosurgery Generators, Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories, Patient Return Electrodes

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Electrosurgery Devices Market By Method (Monopolar v/s Bipolar), By Type (Electrosurgery Generators, Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories, Patient Return Electrodes), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States electrosurgery devices market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on the account of surging demands for minimally invasive surgeries.

The advancing technologies of medical devices & surgical equipment are further expected to drive the growth of the United States electrosurgery devices market in the upcoming five years. Moreover, increasing instances of carcinogenic disease and the growing prevalence of surgical therapies to remove tumorous cells further support the growth of the United States electrosurgery devices market in the next five years.



Electrosurgery is the application of electricity to cause thermal destruction of the tissue through dehydration, coagulation, or vaporization. High-frequency alternating polarity is utilized to cause cell lyses.

The medical devices utilized to incise tissue, destroy tissue through desiccation, and control bleeding (hemostasis) by causing the coagulation of blood is termed electrosurgery devices. Commonly, there are two types of electrosurgeries, high-frequency electrosurgery, and electrocautery.



Technological Advancement Promises Market Growth



Increasing instances of complexities of diseases and surgical ventures enforce the demands for technologically advanced medical devices and surgical equipment. Growing demands have prevailed for the research institutes as well as the active market players in the country to focus their resources on the development of innovative, technologically advanced, and efficient products.

Olympus Corporations launched the most advanced version of the THUNDERBEAT hybrid. The POWERSEAL 5mm Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer and Divider, Double-Action device is an advanced bipolar surgical energy device. The surgical devices proceed with the features of previous versions of THUNDERBEAT hybrid energy devices and SONICBEAT ultrasonic dissectors.



Moreover, growing market players like BioFuse Medical Technologies, Melbourne, are focusing their finances on advancing the technologies like RF tissue sealing and welding technology. They are highly inclined toward replacing the traditional methods of sutures, staples, etc.



Growing Disease Burden & Surgical Ventures Drive Market Growth



Instances of chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurological diseases, etc. are rapidly growing in the States. The country records new cases every year. In the year 2019, coronary heart diseases were the most common type of disease that killed 360,900 in the country.

About 659,000 people in the United States die from heart disease each year - that's 1 in every 4 deaths. Increasing instances of patients functioning with the help of pacemakers need better medical devices. Monopolar electrosurgical devices are beneficial in cases of patients with pacemakers. The total number of heart transplants in the country in 2020 was 3,658.



Also, in 2020 1,806,590 new cases of cancer were recorded in the country. Moreover, breast cancer is one of the most prevailed cancer types mostly among the female population that undergoes surgical removal called mastectomy. More than 100,000 U.S. women undergo some form of mastectomy each year in the country. The procedure is often considered if the female has a family history of breast cancer or if they are diagnosed with the initial stages of breast cancer.

