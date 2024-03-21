United States Energy Bar Market 2024-2028 - Rising Product Innovation in Energy Bars and High Demand from the Millennial Population Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy bar Market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The energy bar market in US is forecasted to grow by USD 879.59 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing demand for sports nutrition, rising product innovation in energy bars, and high demand for energy bars from millennial population.

This study identifies the increasing sales of energy bars through online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the energy bar market in US growth during the next few years. Also, packaging-related innovations in energy bars and increasing m and a activities in energy bar segment will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the energy bar market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the energy bar market in US covers the following areas:

Energy bar market in US sizing

Energy bar market in US forecast

Energy bar market in US industry analysis

The energy bar market in US is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Product

Conventional energy bars

Organic energy bars

By Type

Protein bars

Nutrition bars

Cereal bars

Fiber bars

The robust vendor analysis provides a detailed analysis of several leading energy bar market in US vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Better Carob, Element Bars Inc., Empact Bars, Garuka Bars, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kates Real Food, Kellogg Co., Lotus Bakeries NV, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, NuGo Nutrition, Post Holdings Inc., PROBAR LLC, The Balance Bar Co., The Simply Good Foods Co., Torq Performance Nutrition, and PepsiCo Inc..

Also, the energy bar market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Energy bar market in US 2018 - 2022

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Conventional energy bars - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Organic energy bars - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Product



8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Type

8.3 Protein bars - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Nutrition bars - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Cereal bars - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.6 Fiber bars - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.7 Market opportunity by Type



9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

Abbott Laboratories

Better Carob

Element Bars Inc.

Empact Bars

Garuka Bars

General Mills Inc .

. Hormel Foods Corp.

Kates Real Food

Kellogg Co.

Lotus Bakeries

Mars Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

NuGo Nutrition

Post Holdings Inc.

PROBAR LLC

The Balance Bar Co.

The Simply Good Foods Co.

Torq Performance Nutrition

PepsiCo Inc.

