United States Energy Bar Market 2024-2028 - Rising Product Innovation in Energy Bars and High Demand from the Millennial Population Driving Growth

The energy bar market in US is forecasted to grow by USD 879.59 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by increasing demand for sports nutrition, rising product innovation in energy bars, and high demand for energy bars from millennial population.
This study identifies the increasing sales of energy bars through online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the energy bar market in US growth during the next few years. Also, packaging-related innovations in energy bars and increasing m and a activities in energy bar segment will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the energy bar market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The report on the energy bar market in US covers the following areas:
- Energy bar market in US sizing
- Energy bar market in US forecast
- Energy bar market in US industry analysis
The energy bar market in US is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Product
- Conventional energy bars
- Organic energy bars
By Type
- Protein bars
- Nutrition bars
- Cereal bars
- Fiber bars
The robust vendor analysis provides a detailed analysis of several leading energy bar market in US vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Better Carob, Element Bars Inc., Empact Bars, Garuka Bars, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kates Real Food, Kellogg Co., Lotus Bakeries NV, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, NuGo Nutrition, Post Holdings Inc., PROBAR LLC, The Balance Bar Co., The Simply Good Foods Co., Torq Performance Nutrition, and PepsiCo Inc..
Also, the energy bar market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2023
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Energy bar market in US 2018 - 2022
4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022
4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Conventional energy bars - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
7.4 Organic energy bars - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
7.5 Market opportunity by Product
8 Market Segmentation by Type
8.1 Market segments
8.2 Comparison by Type
8.3 Protein bars - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
8.4 Nutrition bars - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
8.5 Cereal bars - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
8.6 Fiber bars - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
8.7 Market opportunity by Type
9 Customer Landscape
9.1 Customer landscape overview
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
- Abbott Laboratories
- Better Carob
- Element Bars Inc.
- Empact Bars
- Garuka Bars
- General Mills Inc.
- Hormel Foods Corp.
- Kates Real Food
- Kellogg Co.
- Lotus Bakeries
- Mars Inc.
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Nestle SA
- NuGo Nutrition
- Post Holdings Inc.
- PROBAR LLC
- The Balance Bar Co.
- The Simply Good Foods Co.
- Torq Performance Nutrition
- PepsiCo Inc.
