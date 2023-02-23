United States Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023-2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), By Function, By End User, By Enterprise, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States ERP market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to rising demands from businesses expanding in recent years. Growing industrial growth along with surging demands for integrated technical services through software that enables companies to modulate their business drives the growth of the United States ERP market in the upcoming five years.

Furthermore, increasing demand for affordable and effective solutions for the multi-level functionalities of the business streamlined and automated, further supports the growth of the United States ERP market in the next five years. The rising digitization of businesses along with the growing demand for effective within-company employee communication aids the growth of the United States ERP market in the future five years.

ERP widely stands for enterprise resource planning. The process has specific software provided by different sources and services that help in using the software effectively throughout the company.

The software helps in managing the company's financials, supply chain, operations, commerce, reporting, manufacturing, and human resource activities. Multiple verticals of a business that can be operated feasibly using ERP include accounting, business entities, corporate governance, corporate law, corporate title, economics, finance, consumer management, employee management, etc.

COVID-19 Upsurged Market Growth

The recent pandemic situation has impacted the growth of the United States ERP market majorly in recent years. Further growth is also anticipated due to the increasing involvement of the ERP in the healthcare industry and the companies dealing with healthcare products and services.

Multiple healthcare businesses efficiently leveraged the cloud-based services to construct a robust system that regulated the patient count, managing the demands for pharmaceutical and therapeutical products along with the vaccine administrations throughout the countries.

Although the supply chains were heavily disrupted due to COVID, higher investments and incorporation of ERP helped with the reinstatement of the supply chain for the online platforms generated demands for various products.

The supply chain impact of COVID-19 will spur manufacturers' spending on enterprise resource planning (ERP), to reach $14 billion by 2027 in the country, thereby aiding the growth of the United States ERP market in the future five years.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States ERP market.

IBM Corporation

SAP America, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

The Sage Group, LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Infor, Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

ESI North America

Workday, Inc.

Syspro Impact Software, Inc.

Report Scope:

United States ERP Market, By Component:

Software

Services

United States ERP Market, By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

United States ERP Market, By Function:

Finance

Human Resource

Customer Management

Inventory Management

Supply Chain

Others

United States ERP Market, By End User:

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Others

United States ERP Market, By Enterprise:

Medium

Large

Small

United States ERP Market, By Region:

South Region

Midwest Region

North East Region

West Region

