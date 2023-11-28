United States Environmental Clean Up & Remediation Report 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Environmental Clean Up & Remediation Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Environmental Clean Up & Remediation Market is projected to reach a value of $33.02 billion by 2028 from $21.87 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%



The removal of pollutants or contamination from water and soil is known as environmental Clean Up and remediation. In order to preserve human health and to restore the environment, these waste products and harmful compounds are eliminated. Water remediation involves both groundwater and surface water, whereas soil remediation only involves topsoil, subsoil, and sediments. Depending on the kind and degree of the contamination, soil and water cleanup may be done individually or jointly.



The Foundation of the Market for Remediation is provided by Regulatory Frameworks The main causes of environmental degradation, including historical land and water pollution problems, are lightly regulated and uncontrolled emissions from industrial activity, as well as the disposal and management of waste, particularly hazardous industrial wastes.

The majority of industrialized economies presently experience problems with land and water contamination, but it is not projected that these problems will worsen significantly in the future due to the maturity of industrial operations and regulatory frameworks.

Remediation work is primarily driven by regulations and their enforcement, therefore changes or projected changes in the regulatory emphasis will have a considerable influence on patterns of demand for remediation services. Remediation services are anticipated to be more in demand in nations with rising regulatory emphasis on pollution control or government investment in this area, public knowledge of or interest in environmental concerns, and a need for brownfield clean-up owing to planned redevelopment.



Stringent Regulatory Norms for Environment Clean Up



The government's ongoing push for strict and environmentally friendly policy formulation and execution is one of the key factors driving the market for environmental Clean Up and remediation in the United States.

For instance, in order to address issues related to water pollution, air pollution, land conservation and management, chemical and oil spills, and all other environmental hazards, the United States government has developed numerous regulatory policies and laws, such as the Clean Air Act (CAA), 1,990 amended, Clean Water Act (CWA), 1,972 amended, The Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), 1,980, and many other acts.



Establishment of Novel Remedial Methods



New oxidation methods that don't produce sludge have proven to be highly successful in recent years in cleaning up impure water or wastewater. The pan remediation approach accelerates the procedures for identifying and eliminating environmental pollution since it uses nanoparticles for cleanup. Nanomaterials and analytical techniques are used to provide low-cost, easy-to-use, and small-sized devices for the detection of various environmental contaminants.

They also provide considerable potential for technology that clean polluted soil, water, and sediment. Modern environmental technique called advanced phytoremediation is being applied in Canada to Clean Up polluted sites. The development of such technology is anticipated to increase demand for environmental Clean Up and remediation.



Increasing Pollution from the Industrial Sector



The United States, which has the strongest economy in the world, is the global centre of the industrial revolution. The majority of the global businesses and industrial heavyweights have their headquarters in this nation. However, such affluence also has its share of drawbacks. The primary source of environmental pollution is the industrial sector, which includes factories and manufacturing facilities.

It has been determined by research carried out by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States that industrial pollution makes up around 50% of the overall pollution produced in the nation. Thus, the market for environmental Clean Up and remediation in the United States is significantly influenced by the rising pollution caused by the industrial sector.



Growing Wastewater Treatment Plants



United States Environment Clean Up and remediation market has recently experienced growth due to the increasing construction of wastewater treatment facilities and the rising need for advanced tools or services for gauging water quality. More than 16,000 water treatment facilities are already functioning in the nation, with an average capacity of 81%, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Infrastructure Report Card, 2021.

Additionally, projections show that the nation had spent more than $3 billion USD in 2019 on replacing and repairing about 4,700 miles of pipeline countrywide. The market for environmental clean-up and remediation in the United States is expected to benefit from such activities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Environmental Clean Up & Remediation Market.

US Ecology Inc.

Heritage Environmental Services LLC

SUEZ North America Inc.

ENTACT LLC

Terra Systems Inc.

Veolia North America

BRISEA Group Inc.

Golder Associates Inc.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Bechtel Corporation

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stringent Regulatory Norms for Environment Clean Up

Increasing Pollution from the Industrial Sector

Growing Environmental Awareness

Market Trends & Developments

Rising Contaminants in the Environment

Rapid Advancements in the Environmental Testing Technology

Growing Wastewater Treatment Plants

Government Initiatives

Merger & Acquisitions

Challenges

High Capital Investment

Lack of Basic Supporting Infrastructure

Disruption in supply chain

Report Scope



United States Environmental Clean Up & Remediation Market, by Medium:

Soil

Surface Water

Ground Water

United States Environmental Clean Up & Remediation Market, by Type:

Bioremediation

Pump & Treat

In Situ Vitrification

Thermal Treatment

Chemical Treatment

Excavation

Soil Washing

Others

United States Environmental Clean Up & Remediation Market, by Application:

Waste Disposal Sites

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemical & Petrochemical

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Construction

Others

United States Environmental Clean Up & Remediation Market, by Region:

North East

Midwest

West

South

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/la2ji9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Research and Markets