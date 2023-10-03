United States Excavation Contractors Industry Report 2023-2028: Key External Drivers, Current Performance, Industry Outlook, & Industry Life Cycle

03 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Excavation Contractors in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.
Through 2023, the industry has stagnated, faltering as rising interest rates curtailed industry demand. Revenue has languished, steadying at $80.6 billion in 2023, including a 2.5% decline in 2023.
The industry derives a significant portion of its revenue, approximately two-thirds, from engagements in the private residential and nonresidential building sectors. The remaining revenue is generated through land excavation services in nonbuilding construction markets, encompassing projects like sports field development, road construction, and water supply facility construction.
Competitive dynamics in this sector involve contractors vying against various entities, including general construction firms, heavy construction contractors, highway and road construction specialists, engineering companies, demolition and wrecking contractors, as well as other specialized contractors.
This industry primarily specializes in land excavation for building construction purposes. Its scope of activities encompasses tasks such as shaft drilling, foundation excavation, drilling activities, and grading services. The excavation services provided cater to a spectrum of needs, including new construction projects, building additions, structural alterations, and construction repairs.
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Arctic Slope Regional Corp
- United States Infrastructure Corporation
- Malcolm Drilling Company Inc.
- Soletanche Freyssinet
- Brandenburg Industrial Service Company
- Berkel & Company Contractors Inc.
- Beaver Excavating Company
- Remedial Construction Services, L.P.
- Condon-Johnson & Associates, Inc.
- Veit & Company Inc.
- J Derenzo Co
- E.S. Wagner Company
- McKinney Drilling Company
- Shaft Drillers International LLC
- North American Dismantling Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8vvhc
