United States Excavation Contractors Industry Report 2023-2028: Key External Drivers, Current Performance, Industry Outlook, & Industry Life Cycle

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Excavation Contractors in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.

Through 2023, the industry has stagnated, faltering as rising interest rates curtailed industry demand. Revenue has languished, steadying at $80.6 billion in 2023, including a 2.5% decline in 2023.

The industry derives a significant portion of its revenue, approximately two-thirds, from engagements in the private residential and nonresidential building sectors. The remaining revenue is generated through land excavation services in nonbuilding construction markets, encompassing projects like sports field development, road construction, and water supply facility construction.

Competitive dynamics in this sector involve contractors vying against various entities, including general construction firms, heavy construction contractors, highway and road construction specialists, engineering companies, demolition and wrecking contractors, as well as other specialized contractors.

This industry primarily specializes in land excavation for building construction purposes. Its scope of activities encompasses tasks such as shaft drilling, foundation excavation, drilling activities, and grading services. The excavation services provided cater to a spectrum of needs, including new construction projects, building additions, structural alterations, and construction repairs.

MAJOR COMPANIES

  • Arctic Slope Regional Corp
  • United States Infrastructure Corporation
  • Malcolm Drilling Company Inc.
  • Soletanche Freyssinet
  • Brandenburg Industrial Service Company
  • Berkel & Company Contractors Inc.
  • Beaver Excavating Company
  • Remedial Construction Services, L.P.
  • Condon-Johnson & Associates, Inc.
  • Veit & Company Inc.
  • J Derenzo Co
  • E.S. Wagner Company
  • McKinney Drilling Company
  • Shaft Drillers International LLC
  • North American Dismantling Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8vvhc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Alternative Healthcare Providers Industry Report 2023: Increasingly Favorable Attitude Towards Industry Services and Favorable Demographic Trends will Drive Industry Demand

Global Blood Pressure Monitors Market Research Report 2023: A $3.1 Billion Market by 2031 - North America Dominates but Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.