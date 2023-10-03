United States Excavation Contractors Industry Report 2023-2028: Key External Drivers, Current Performance, Industry Outlook, & Industry Life Cycle

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Excavation Contractors in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Through 2023, the industry has stagnated, faltering as rising interest rates curtailed industry demand. Revenue has languished, steadying at $80.6 billion in 2023, including a 2.5% decline in 2023.

The industry derives a significant portion of its revenue, approximately two-thirds, from engagements in the private residential and nonresidential building sectors. The remaining revenue is generated through land excavation services in nonbuilding construction markets, encompassing projects like sports field development, road construction, and water supply facility construction.

Competitive dynamics in this sector involve contractors vying against various entities, including general construction firms, heavy construction contractors, highway and road construction specialists, engineering companies, demolition and wrecking contractors, as well as other specialized contractors.

This industry primarily specializes in land excavation for building construction purposes. Its scope of activities encompasses tasks such as shaft drilling, foundation excavation, drilling activities, and grading services. The excavation services provided cater to a spectrum of needs, including new construction projects, building additions, structural alterations, and construction repairs.

MAJOR COMPANIES

Arctic Slope Regional Corp

United States Infrastructure Corporation

Malcolm Drilling Company Inc.

Soletanche Freyssinet

Brandenburg Industrial Service Company

Berkel & Company Contractors Inc.

Beaver Excavating Company

Remedial Construction Services, L.P.

Condon-Johnson & Associates, Inc.

Veit & Company Inc.

J Derenzo Co

E.S. Wagner Company

McKinney Drilling Company

Shaft Drillers International LLC

North American Dismantling Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



