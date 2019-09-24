United States Fecal Microbiome Transplant Market Outlook 2025: A US$ 150 Million Opportunity

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Fecal Microbiome Transplant Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"US Fecal Microbiome Transplant Market Outlook 2025" Report Highlights:

US Fecal Microbiota Transplant Market Scenario

US Fecal Microbiota Transplant Market Opportunity: > US$ 150 Million by 2025

by 2025 Number of Fecal Microbiota Transplant Market in US: >20000 by 2025

US To Dominate Global Fecal Microbiota Transplant Market: > 50% Market Share

Fecal Microbiota Transplant vs. Antibiotic Therapy

The human microbiota has a major and vital role in the well-being of the human host and contributes actively to the occurrence of a wide variety of diseases. Microorganisms have extensive influence throughout the human body and hence research on the Microbiota modifying methods, such as Fecal Microbiota Transplant, are under investigation. Currently, the US is emerging as a global leader in Fecal Microbiota Transplant market.



The number of procedures of Fecal Microbiota Transplant is increasing continuously in the US and it will continue to follow the same trajectory in future driven by increasing awareness and high regulatory approvals. In 2018, the US Fecal Microbiota Transplant market was less than US$ 100 Million and is expected to double its size by 2025.



The strong clinical pipeline of Fecal Microbiota Transplant is acting as a major driving force for the exponential growth of US Fecal Microbiota Transplant market. There are more than 250 trials under investigation from which about 36 trials are under Phase III and phase IV of clinical development. The trials are related to different diseases such as metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disorders, psychiatric disorders, and cancer also. This will indicate a bright future of Fecal Microbiota Transplant market and continuous growth will take place in future years.



Fecal Microbiota Transplant is currently approved only for the management of C. difficile infection. As the Prevalence rate of C. difficile infection is increasing day by day, the number of Fecal Microbiota Transplant procedures will increase continuously. High efficacy of Fecal Microbiota Transplant as compared to the standard antibiotic therapy is also acting as a major driving force, which will promote the Fecal Microbiota Transplant market.



The approval of Fecal Microbiota Transplant for management of inflammatory bowel disease will also take place within a year, which further enhances the number of Fecal Microbiota Transplant procedures in future and all this leads to the rapid growth of Fecal Microbiota Transplant market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. What is Fecal Microbiome Transplant (FMT)

1.1 Overview

1.2 History of FMT



2. Need of Fecal Microbiota Transplantation

2.1 Therapeutic Needs

2.2 Supplementary Needs

2.3 Need for Disease Prevention



3. Clinical Trial Related To Fecal Microbiota Transplant

3.1 Clinical Trial for Recurrent C. Difficile

3.2 Clinical Trial for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

3.3 Other FMT Related Clinical Trials



4. US - Fecal Microbiota Transplant Market Scenario

4.1 Overview

4.2 Current Market Scenario



5. Fecal Microbiota Transplant Price Analysis

5.1 FMT Preparation Formats - Availability & Cost Analysis

5.2 Additional Expenditures



6. FMT vs. Antibiotic Therapy

6.1 Efficacy Comparison

6.2 Cost Effectiveness of Antibiotic Therapeutics vs. FMT



7. US - Fecal Microbiota Transplant Market Drivers



8. Challenges for US Fecal Microbiota Transplant Market



9. US - Fecal Microbiota Transplant Market Future Outlook



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 OpenBiome

10.2 Maat Pharma

10.3 Finch Therapeutics

10.4 Rebiotix

10.5 Seres Therapeutics

10.6 Vedanta Bioscience



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgk394



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

