United States Fertility Clinics Market Report to 2028: Increased Access to Infertility Care Presents Opportunities

12 Jul, 2023, 12:15 ET

The "U.S. Fertility Clinics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The U.S. market for fertility clinic services was estimated at $7.9 billion in 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% to reach $16.8 billion by the end of 2028. 

The U.S. fertility clinic market is in a crucial phase of transformation. There is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding surrogacy and sperm donations, sometimes resulting in legal action due to inappropriate use of clinic consent forms. Using assisted reproductive technology (ART) to help women have babies is becoming more common but is still not very common compared to how many people want to use it. According to Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, in the U.S., about 2% of all babies born each year are conceived with the help of ART.

Increasing awareness of fertility treatments as well as advances in technology and genetic testing are driving the growth of the market. According to the CDC's 2020 Fertility Clinic Success Rates Report, 326,468 ART cycles were performed in the U.S. at 449 reporting clinics. The number of ART cycles initiated rose from 163,045 cycles in 2011 to 326,468 in 2020. The number of egg banking cycles has also shown substantial growth, increasing from 11,116 in 2011 to 123,304 in 2020.

Two other trends driving the demand for fertility clinics are the increasing average age of new mothers and the increasing incidence of obesity. In addition, the rising number of single mothers and the growing LGBTQ population has stimulated the demand for specialized fertility techniques.

In this report, the market is segmented into ART, diagnostic services and surgeries. ART services are further segmented into in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor eggs, donor sperm, surrogacy and gamete intrafallopian transfer. Diagnostic services are segmented into hormone evaluation, semen analysis and new patient consultations.

The market for fertility clinics is a somewhat fragmented one, with 11 large players accounting for 17.2% of the market. Major players include CNY Fertility Center, Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine (CCRM), Boston IVF LLC, New Hope Fertility Clinic, Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey and NYU Langone Fertility Center.

ART accounted for a 79% share of the market for fertility clinics in 2022. The diagnostic services segment accounted for 15% of the market in 2022, while the surgeries segment accounted for 6%.

Market challenges include the lack of insurance coverage for infertility treatments, the risks of ART, and the high costs and failure rates of IVF.

Companies Mentioned

  • Boston Ivf LLC
  • Brigham and Women's Hospital
  • Cny Fertility Center
  • Fertility Center of Illinois
  • Massachusetts General Hospital Fertility Center
  • Mayo Clinic Assisted Reproductive Technologies
  • New Hope Fertility Center
  • Nyu Langone Fertility Center
  • Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey
  • Shady Grove Fertility-Rockville
  • Ucsf Center for Reproductive Health

Report Includes

  • 37 tables
  • An up-to-date overview and analysis of the U.S. market for fertility clinic services
  • Analyses of the regional market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Discussion of the major growth drivers, industry-specific challenges, technology advancements, and the U.S. regulations and policies for fertility clinic services, which will shape the market as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)
  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the U.S. fertility clinics market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of service and end-user
  • Discussion on cause of infertility and stages of fertility treatment along with the improved safety and efficacy of assisted reproductive technology
  • Examination of the critical market characteristics of the fertility market, including technological developments, the value chain, market dynamics, and key market trends
  • Insight into the recent structure of the industry, regulatory aspects, increasing investment on R&D activities, market development strategies, and company value share analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

89

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$8.9 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$16.8 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

13.6 %

Regions Covered

United States

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Outlook

Chapter 4 Market Overview

  • Introduction
  • Service Definition
  • Services and Treatments
  • Causes of Infertility
  • Diagnosis Services
  • Stages of Fertility Treatment
  • Key Participants in the Market Value Chain

Chapter 5 Emerging Trends in the U.S. Fertility Clinic Market

  • Overview
  • Advances in Reproductive Technologies
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Stem Cell Treatment
  • Cryopreservation
  • Intervaginal Culture Devices
  • Laser-Assisted Hatching
  • Ovarian Platelet-Rich Plasma Treatment
  • Preimplantation Genetic Testing
  • Growing Focus on Lgbtq+ Family Building
  • Increasing Emphasis on Patient-Centric Care
  • Expanding Insurance Coverage
  • Internet and Fertility

Chapter 6 Market Dynamics

  • Introduction
  • Market Drivers
  • Age and Infertility
  • Single Mothers
  • Obesity
  • Cultural Shifts
  • LGBTQ Community
  • Reimbursement and Benefits
  • Market Challenges
  • Lack of Insurance Coverage
  • Legal and Ethical Dilemmas
  • Risks Related to Art
  • Economic Barriers
  • Market Opportunities
  • Increase Access to Infertility Care
  • Medical Tourism
  • Covid-19's Impact on the U.S. Fertility Clinics Market

Chapter 7 U.S. Fertility Clinics Market by Type

Chapter 8 U.S. Market for Fertility Drugs

Chapter 9 U.S. Fertility Clinics Market by End-user

Chapter 10 Regulatory Aspects

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

