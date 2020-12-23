United States Financial Brokerage Market Outlook Report 2020-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Financial Brokerage Market Outlook to 2023 - by Entity, by Type of Trading Activity, by Exchange, by Type of Commodities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Financial Brokerage Market Outlook to 2023 provides a comprehensive analysis on the financial brokerage market.



The report covers various aspects including introduction, issues and challenges, trends and developments, investor profile, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape and government regulations.



The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Business Model of US Financial Brokerage Industry



4. Comparative Analysis of USA Financial Brokerage Market with Global Financial Brokerage Market

4.1. Historical Overview

4.2. Present Scenario



5. Investor Education in USA Financial Brokerage Market

5.1. Educational programs for stockbrokers

Continuing education

5.2. Educational programs for investors



6. USA Financial Brokerage Market Size, 2013-2018

6.1. By Revenue from Brokerage, 2013-2018

6.2. By Overall Transaction Volume, 2013-2018



7. USA Financial Brokerage Market Segmentation

7.1. By equity, commodities and currencies on the basis of transaction volume, 2013-2018

7.2. By equity market, 2013-2018

7.3. By F&O market, 2013-2018

7.4. By exchanges, 2013-2018

7.5. By commodity market, 2013-2018

7.6. By agricultural commodities, 2013-2017

7.7. By non agricultural commodities (precious metals, non precious metal and energy products), 2013-2017

7.8. By Revenues from Dealership and Brokers, 2013-2018



8. Investor Profile

8.1. Investor Survey, 2015

8.2. Investing Behavior towards Non Retirement Investments, 2016



9. Trends & Developments in the USA Financial Brokerage Market

Outflow of Financial Advisors from Large Wire Houses To Smaller Advisory Firms

Rise in Mobile Applications Providing Zero Commission Trading Facility

Rising Trading Turnover and Other Adjoining Factors

Decrease in Brokerage rate and Expansion of Financial Services

Growth of Fin-tech industry

10. Issues and Challenges in the USA Financial Brokerage Market

Growing Cyber Threats, Data Breaches and Frauds

Compliance and Regulatory Issues

Political Uncertainties

Competition from Crypto Currency Exchanges

11. SWOT Analysis of US Financial Brokerage Market



12. Government Regulations and Initiatives in USA Financial Brokerage Market

12.1. Role of FINRA

Detect misconduct by enforcing the rules

Discipline those who break the rules

Detect and prevent wrongdoing in the U.S. Markets

Educate and inform investors

Resolve securities disputes

12.1.1. FINRA Registered Firms & Brokers

12.2. Tax Considerations for Market Players in the Sector

Pass through deduction

Corporate income tax rate

Suspension of miscellaneous itemized deductions

Interest expense limitation

12.3. Process & Requirements to open a Brokerage & Trading account in USA

12.4. Process & Requirements to Start Broking Firm In USA

12.4.1. Definition of a Broker and a Dealer

Definition of a broker

Definition of a dealer

12.4.2. Broker-Dealer Registration Process

Minimum Net Capital Requirement For A Broker Dealer

12.4.3. Time Line for Getting Registered



13. Competition Scenario & Major Players in USA Brokerage Market, 2018

13.1. State wise distribution of firms and its branches

13.2. Market share of top financial brokerage firms, 2018

13.3. Marketing Methods Adopted By FINRA Registered Firms, 2017

13.4. Company Profiles of Major Players in US Financial Brokerage Market

13.4.1. BGC Partners

13.4.2. Charles Schwab

13.4.3. E-Trade Financial Corporation

13.4.4. Interactive Brokers Group

13.4.5. Td Ameritrade

13.4.6. Jones Financial

13.4.7. LPL Financial

13.4.8. Raymond James Financial

13.4.9. Voya Financial

13.4.10. Virtu Financial



14. USA Brokerage Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023E

14.1. Future Outlook and Projections - By Revenues, 2019-2023E

14.2 By Brokers and Dealers, 2018-2023E

14.3. Future Growth Drivers



15. Analyst recommendations



