United States Food Market 2012-2018 & 2022 - Key Marketers and Share of Sales & M&A Activity

This all-new U.S. Food Market Outlook 2018 brings you a comprehensive look at the largest categories in the retail packaged foods market, spanning all sections of the grocery store (center-store shelf stable, frozen, meat case, dairy case, cheese section, deli, produce).

U.S. Food Market Outlook 2018 focuses on the market for selected food products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels. All retail channels of distribution are covered including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, specialty food stores, health/natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, and direct-sales channels such as online and mail order. Market size data are provided at the retail sales level for 2012-2017 and projections for 2017-2022.

The systematic, category-by-category analysis, data, and insights provided lay out:

Key opportunities for sale growth

Economic factors to market growth

Market sizing (volume and dollars) - 5-year historic trending and forecast

Category and segment dollar sales

Marketer competition: key marketers and share of sales, M&A activity

Illustration-rich coverage of new product, marketing and retail trends and innovation

Sales by retail outlet

Consumer trends: product usage, consumption trends, brand usage

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Scope

Methodology

Cereal

Chocolate Candy

Cookies

Fresh Bread

Fresh Packaged Salads

Frozen Dinners/Entrees

Frozen Pizza

Ice Cream and Frozen Novelties

Meal and Snack Bars

Meat and Poultry

Natural and Specialty Cheese

Salty Snacks

Soup

Yogurt

2. Cereal

Scope

Methodology

The Market

Retail Sales of Cereal Nearly $11 Billion in 2017

Table U.S. Cereal Market Retail Volume Sales, 2012-2017 (in pounds and percent change)

Market Segmentation

Category Sales

Factors to Market Growth

Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending

Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

Marketer Competition

General Mills and Kellogg Control 50% of Total Market, 60% of Cold Cereal

M&A Activity

New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Role of online and e-grocers

Consumer Trends

Product Usage Rates

Usage by Product Type

Consumption Trends

Table Portions of Hot Cereal Eaten in Last 7 Days, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that eat hot cereal)

Brand Usage Trends

Table Brands of Hot Cereal Eaten Most Often by Households in the Last 7 Days, 2007-2017 (percent of households that eats hot cereal)

3. Chocolate Candy

Scope

Methodology

The Market

Retail Sales of Chocolate Candy $22 Billion in 2017

Market to Exceed $24 Billion by 2022

Volume Sales

Market Segmentation

Category Sales

Factors to Market Growth

Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending

Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

Marketer Competition

Hershey and Mars Control Nearly 70% of the Mass Market

M&A Activity

New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Role of online and e-grocers

Consumer Trends

Product Usage Rates

Table Types of Chocolate & Other Candy Eaten Most Often, 2007-2017 (percent of adults that eat chocolate & other candy)

Consumption Trends

Brand Usage Trends

4. Cookies

Scope

Methodology

The Market

Retail Sales of Cookies Nearly $10 Billion in 2017

Market to Reach Nearly $11 Billion by 2022

Volume Sales

Factors to Market Growth

Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending

Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

Marketer Competition

Mondelez Controls About 40% of the Market

M&A Activity

New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Role of online and e-grocers

Consumer Trends

Product Usage Rates

Usage by Product Type

Usage by Kind of Product

Consumption Trends

Brand Usage Trends

5. Fresh Bread

Scope

Methodology

The Market

Retail Sales of Fresh Bread $16 Billion in 2017

Market to Reach Nearly $17 Billion by 2022

Volume Sales

Market Segmentation

Category Sales

Factors to Market Growth

Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending

Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

Marketer Competition

Bimbo, Flowers and Private Label Control 70% of the Market

M&A Activity

New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Role of online and e-grocers

Consumer Trends

Product Usage Rates

Usage by Product Type

Consumption Trends

Brand Usage Trends

6. Fresh Packaged Salads

Scope

Methodology

The Market

Retail Sales of Fresh Packaged Salads $6 Billion in 2017

Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2022

Volume Sales

Market Segmentation

Category Sales

Factors to Market Growth

Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending

Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

Marketer Competition

Fresh Express, Dole and Private Label Control About 75% of the Market

M&A Activity

New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Role of online and e-grocers

Consumer Trends

Bagged/Packaged Salads Eaten by 70% of Households

Consumers of Packaged Salad and Fresh Produce Share Many Characteristics with Some Distinctions

Organic Consumption

Organic Vegetables Eaten Most by Younger, Higher Income Households

Table Brands of Bagged/Packaged Salads Eaten Most Often by Households, 2009-2017 (percent of households that eats bagged/packaged salads)

7. Frozen Dinners/Entrees

Scope

Methodology

The Market

Retail Sales of Frozen Dinners/Entrees at $10 Billion in 2017

Market to Fall Below $10 Billion by 2022

Volume Sales

Market Segmentation

Segment Sales

Factors to Market Growth

Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending

Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

Marketer Competition

Nestl and Conagra Control Over Half of Market

M&A Activity

New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Role of online and e-grocers

The Consumer

Product Usage Rates

Table Consumption Rates for Frozen Pizza, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Consumption Trends

Table Number of Frozen Main Courses Eaten in Last 30 Days, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that eat frozen main courses)

Brand Usage Trends

Stouffer's and Marie Callender's Biggest Gainers

8. Frozen Pizza

Scope

Methodology

The Market

Retail Sales of Frozen Pizza at $5 Billion in 2017

Market to Exceed $5 Billion by 2022

Volume Sales

Factors to Market Growth

Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending

Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

Marketer Competition

Nestl, Schwan's, General Mills, and Private Label Control Over 80% of Market

M&A Activity

New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Role of online and e-grocers

The Consumer

Product Usage Rates

Table Consumption Rates for Frozen Main Courses and Complete Dinners, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Consumption Trends

Heaviest Frozen Pizza Eaters Eating More

Brand Usage Trends

DiGiorno Biggest Gainer

9. Ice Cream and Frozen Novelties

Scope

Methodology

The Market

Retail Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Novelties at Nearly $13 Billion in 2017

Market to Approach $14 Billion by 2022

Volume Sales

Market Segmentation

Category and Segment Sales

Factors to Market Growth

Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending

Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

Marketer Competition

Unilever, Private Label, and Nestl Control over 60% of Market

M&A Activity

New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

Retail Competition

Channel Shares

In-Store Merchandising

Role of online and e-grocers

The Consumer

Product Usage Rates

Usage by Product Type

Consumption Trends

Most Ice Cream/Sherbet Eaters Consume 2-4 Quarts a Month

Brand Usage Trends

Store Brands Big Gainers, Breyers & Edy's Big Decliners

10. Meal & Snack Bars

Scope

Methodology

The Market

Retail Sales of Meal & Snack Bars $7 Billion in 2017

Market to Exceed $8 Billion by 2022

Volume Sales

Market Segmentation

Category Sales

Factors to Market Growth

Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending

Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

Marketer Competition

General Mills and Kellogg Control Over 40% of the Market

M&A Activity

New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Role of online and e-grocers

Consumer Trends

Product Usage Rates

Usage by Product Type

Consumption Trends

Brand Usage Trends

11. Meat and Poultry

Scope

Methodology

The Market

Retail Sales of Meat and Poultry Nearly $95 Billion in 2017

Market to Exceed $100 Billion by 2022

Volume Sales

Market Segmentation

Category and Segment Sales

Factors to Market Growth

Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending

Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

Marketer Competition

Five Companies Control Majority of the Market

Other Players

Private Label

M&A Activity

New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Role of online and e-grocers

Consumer Trends

Product Usage Rates

More Households Eating Bacon

Cold Cut Usage

12. Natural and Specialty Cheese

Scope

Difference Between Natural and Specialty Cheese

Products Outside Scope

Methodology

The Market

Retail Sales of Natural and Specialty Cheese Nearly $18 Billion in 2017

Market to Exceed $20 Billion by 2022

Volume Sales

Market Segmentation

Category Sales

Factors to Market Growth

Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending

Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

Marketer Competition

Private Label, Kraft, and Sargento Control 70% of the Market

M&A Activity

New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

Retail Competition

Channel Shares

In-Store Merchandising

Role of online and e-grocers

Consumer Trends

Product Usage Rates

Usage by Product Type

Usage by Product Form

Usage by Kind of Product

Consumption Trends

High Consumption Households Increase

Brand Usage Trends

Sargento Top Gainer Over Last Ten Years

Consumers Eat Store Brands, Kraft, and Sargento Most Often

13. Salty Snacks

Scope

Methodology

The Market

Retail Sales of Salty Snacks at $24 Billion in 2017

Market to Exceed $29 Billion by 2022

Volume Sales

Market Segmentation

Category Sales

Factors to Market Growth

Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending

Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

Marketer Competition

PepsiCo Controls 60% of Market

M&A Activity

New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Role of online and e-grocers

The Consumer

Product Usage Rates

Usage by Product Type

Consumption Trends

Brand Usage Trends

14. Soup

Scope

Methodology

The Market

Retail Sales of Soup Nearly $7Billion in 2017

Market to Reach Over $7 Billion by 2022

Volume Sales

Market Segmentation

Category Sales

Factors to Market Growth

Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending

Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

Marketer Competition

Campbell Soup Controls 60% of Wet Soups

M&A Activity

New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Role of online and e-grocers

Consumer Trends

Product Usage Rates

Usage by Product Form

Consumption Trends

Brand Usage Trends

15. Yogurt

Scope

Methodology

The Market

Retail Sales of Yogurt Nearly $9 Billion in 2017

Market to Reach Nearly $10 Billion by 2022

Volume Sales

Market Segmentation

Category Sales

Factors to Market Growth

Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending

Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

Marketer Competition

Danone, Chobani, and General Mills Control 75% of the Market

M&A Activity

New Product Trends

Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation

Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

Retail Competition

Channel Shares

Role of online and e-grocers

Consumer Trends

Product Usage Rates

Usage by Product Form

Usage by Product Type

Usage by Kind of Product

Consumption Trends

Most Yogurt Consumers Eat/Drink 4 to 11 Servings a Month

Brand Usage Trends

Dannon Maintains, Chobani Gains, Yoplait Declines



