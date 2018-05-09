United States Food Market 2012-2018 & 2022 - Key Marketers and Share of Sales & M&A Activity

DUBLIN, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Food Market Outlook 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This all-new U.S. Food Market Outlook 2018 brings you a comprehensive look at the largest categories in the retail packaged foods market, spanning all sections of the grocery store (center-store shelf stable, frozen, meat case, dairy case, cheese section, deli, produce).
U.S. Food Market Outlook 2018 focuses on the market for selected food products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels. All retail channels of distribution are covered including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, specialty food stores, health/natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, and direct-sales channels such as online and mail order. Market size data are provided at the retail sales level for 2012-2017 and projections for 2017-2022.
The systematic, category-by-category analysis, data, and insights provided lay out:
- Key opportunities for sale growth
- Economic factors to market growth
- Market sizing (volume and dollars) - 5-year historic trending and forecast
- Category and segment dollar sales
- Marketer competition: key marketers and share of sales, M&A activity
- Illustration-rich coverage of new product, marketing and retail trends and innovation
- Sales by retail outlet
- Consumer trends: product usage, consumption trends, brand usage
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Scope
Methodology
Cereal
Chocolate Candy
Cookies
Fresh Bread
Fresh Packaged Salads
Frozen Dinners/Entrees
Frozen Pizza
Ice Cream and Frozen Novelties
Meal and Snack Bars
Meat and Poultry
Natural and Specialty Cheese
Salty Snacks
Soup
Yogurt
2. Cereal
Scope
Methodology
The Market
Retail Sales of Cereal Nearly $11 Billion in 2017
Table U.S. Cereal Market Retail Volume Sales, 2012-2017 (in pounds and percent change)
Market Segmentation
Category Sales
Factors to Market Growth
Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending
Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
Marketer Competition
General Mills and Kellogg Control 50% of Total Market, 60% of Cold Cereal
M&A Activity
New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Role of online and e-grocers
Consumer Trends
Product Usage Rates
Usage by Product Type
Consumption Trends
Table Portions of Hot Cereal Eaten in Last 7 Days, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that eat hot cereal)
Brand Usage Trends
Table Brands of Hot Cereal Eaten Most Often by Households in the Last 7 Days, 2007-2017 (percent of households that eats hot cereal)
3. Chocolate Candy
Scope
Methodology
The Market
Retail Sales of Chocolate Candy $22 Billion in 2017
Market to Exceed $24 Billion by 2022
Volume Sales
Market Segmentation
Category Sales
Factors to Market Growth
Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending
Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
Marketer Competition
Hershey and Mars Control Nearly 70% of the Mass Market
M&A Activity
New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Role of online and e-grocers
Consumer Trends
Product Usage Rates
Table Types of Chocolate & Other Candy Eaten Most Often, 2007-2017 (percent of adults that eat chocolate & other candy)
Consumption Trends
Brand Usage Trends
4. Cookies
Scope
Methodology
The Market
Retail Sales of Cookies Nearly $10 Billion in 2017
Market to Reach Nearly $11 Billion by 2022
Volume Sales
Factors to Market Growth
Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending
Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
Marketer Competition
Mondelez Controls About 40% of the Market
M&A Activity
New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Role of online and e-grocers
Consumer Trends
Product Usage Rates
Usage by Product Type
Usage by Kind of Product
Consumption Trends
Brand Usage Trends
5. Fresh Bread
Scope
Methodology
The Market
Retail Sales of Fresh Bread $16 Billion in 2017
Market to Reach Nearly $17 Billion by 2022
Volume Sales
Market Segmentation
Category Sales
Factors to Market Growth
Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending
Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
Marketer Competition
Bimbo, Flowers and Private Label Control 70% of the Market
M&A Activity
New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Role of online and e-grocers
Consumer Trends
Product Usage Rates
Usage by Product Type
Consumption Trends
Brand Usage Trends
6. Fresh Packaged Salads
Scope
Methodology
The Market
Retail Sales of Fresh Packaged Salads $6 Billion in 2017
Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2022
Volume Sales
Market Segmentation
Category Sales
Factors to Market Growth
Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending
Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
Marketer Competition
Fresh Express, Dole and Private Label Control About 75% of the Market
M&A Activity
New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Role of online and e-grocers
Consumer Trends
Bagged/Packaged Salads Eaten by 70% of Households
Consumers of Packaged Salad and Fresh Produce Share Many Characteristics with Some Distinctions
Organic Consumption
Organic Vegetables Eaten Most by Younger, Higher Income Households
Table Brands of Bagged/Packaged Salads Eaten Most Often by Households, 2009-2017 (percent of households that eats bagged/packaged salads)
7. Frozen Dinners/Entrees
Scope
Methodology
The Market
Retail Sales of Frozen Dinners/Entrees at $10 Billion in 2017
Market to Fall Below $10 Billion by 2022
Volume Sales
Market Segmentation
Segment Sales
Factors to Market Growth
Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending
Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
Marketer Competition
Nestl and Conagra Control Over Half of Market
M&A Activity
New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Role of online and e-grocers
The Consumer
Product Usage Rates
Table Consumption Rates for Frozen Pizza, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
Consumption Trends
Table Number of Frozen Main Courses Eaten in Last 30 Days, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that eat frozen main courses)
Brand Usage Trends
Stouffer's and Marie Callender's Biggest Gainers
8. Frozen Pizza
Scope
Methodology
The Market
Retail Sales of Frozen Pizza at $5 Billion in 2017
Market to Exceed $5 Billion by 2022
Volume Sales
Factors to Market Growth
Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending
Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
Marketer Competition
Nestl, Schwan's, General Mills, and Private Label Control Over 80% of Market
M&A Activity
New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Role of online and e-grocers
The Consumer
Product Usage Rates
Table Consumption Rates for Frozen Main Courses and Complete Dinners, 2007-2017 (percent of households)
Consumption Trends
Heaviest Frozen Pizza Eaters Eating More
Brand Usage Trends
DiGiorno Biggest Gainer
9. Ice Cream and Frozen Novelties
Scope
Methodology
The Market
Retail Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Novelties at Nearly $13 Billion in 2017
Market to Approach $14 Billion by 2022
Volume Sales
Market Segmentation
Category and Segment Sales
Factors to Market Growth
Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending
Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
Marketer Competition
Unilever, Private Label, and Nestl Control over 60% of Market
M&A Activity
New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
Retail Competition
Channel Shares
In-Store Merchandising
Role of online and e-grocers
The Consumer
Product Usage Rates
Usage by Product Type
Consumption Trends
Most Ice Cream/Sherbet Eaters Consume 2-4 Quarts a Month
Brand Usage Trends
Store Brands Big Gainers, Breyers & Edy's Big Decliners
10. Meal & Snack Bars
Scope
Methodology
The Market
Retail Sales of Meal & Snack Bars $7 Billion in 2017
Market to Exceed $8 Billion by 2022
Volume Sales
Market Segmentation
Category Sales
Factors to Market Growth
Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending
Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
Marketer Competition
General Mills and Kellogg Control Over 40% of the Market
M&A Activity
New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Role of online and e-grocers
Consumer Trends
Product Usage Rates
Usage by Product Type
Consumption Trends
Brand Usage Trends
11. Meat and Poultry
Scope
Methodology
The Market
Retail Sales of Meat and Poultry Nearly $95 Billion in 2017
Market to Exceed $100 Billion by 2022
Volume Sales
Market Segmentation
Category and Segment Sales
Factors to Market Growth
Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending
Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
Marketer Competition
Five Companies Control Majority of the Market
Other Players
Private Label
M&A Activity
New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Role of online and e-grocers
Consumer Trends
Product Usage Rates
More Households Eating Bacon
Cold Cut Usage
12. Natural and Specialty Cheese
Scope
Difference Between Natural and Specialty Cheese
Products Outside Scope
Methodology
The Market
Retail Sales of Natural and Specialty Cheese Nearly $18 Billion in 2017
Market to Exceed $20 Billion by 2022
Volume Sales
Market Segmentation
Category Sales
Factors to Market Growth
Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending
Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
Marketer Competition
Private Label, Kraft, and Sargento Control 70% of the Market
M&A Activity
New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
Retail Competition
Channel Shares
In-Store Merchandising
Role of online and e-grocers
Consumer Trends
Product Usage Rates
Usage by Product Type
Usage by Product Form
Usage by Kind of Product
Consumption Trends
High Consumption Households Increase
Brand Usage Trends
Sargento Top Gainer Over Last Ten Years
Consumers Eat Store Brands, Kraft, and Sargento Most Often
13. Salty Snacks
Scope
Methodology
The Market
Retail Sales of Salty Snacks at $24 Billion in 2017
Market to Exceed $29 Billion by 2022
Volume Sales
Market Segmentation
Category Sales
Factors to Market Growth
Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending
Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
Marketer Competition
PepsiCo Controls 60% of Market
M&A Activity
New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Role of online and e-grocers
The Consumer
Product Usage Rates
Usage by Product Type
Consumption Trends
Brand Usage Trends
14. Soup
Scope
Methodology
The Market
Retail Sales of Soup Nearly $7Billion in 2017
Market to Reach Over $7 Billion by 2022
Volume Sales
Market Segmentation
Category Sales
Factors to Market Growth
Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending
Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
Marketer Competition
Campbell Soup Controls 60% of Wet Soups
M&A Activity
New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Role of online and e-grocers
Consumer Trends
Product Usage Rates
Usage by Product Form
Consumption Trends
Brand Usage Trends
15. Yogurt
Scope
Methodology
The Market
Retail Sales of Yogurt Nearly $9 Billion in 2017
Market to Reach Nearly $10 Billion by 2022
Volume Sales
Market Segmentation
Category Sales
Factors to Market Growth
Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending
Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels
Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016
Sluggish Growth of Household Formations
Marketer Competition
Danone, Chobani, and General Mills Control 75% of the Market
M&A Activity
New Product Trends
Opportunities for Next-Generation Product Innovation
Marketing Trends
Opportunities for Marketing Innovation
Retail Competition
Channel Shares
Role of online and e-grocers
Consumer Trends
Product Usage Rates
Usage by Product Form
Usage by Product Type
Usage by Kind of Product
Consumption Trends
Most Yogurt Consumers Eat/Drink 4 to 11 Servings a Month
Brand Usage Trends
Dannon Maintains, Chobani Gains, Yoplait Declines
Companies Mentioned
- Bimbo
- Breyers
- Chobani
- Conagra
- Dannon
- Danone
- DiGiorno
- Edy's
- General Mills
- Hershey
- Kellogg
- Kraft
- Marie Callender's
- Mars
- Mondelez
- Nestle
- PepsiCo
- Private Label
- Sargento
- Schwan's
- Stouffer's
- Unilever
- Yoplait
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kd5n9v/united_states?w=5
